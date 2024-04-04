Template Letter for the purposes of exercising the voting right through Electronic Means (to be sent to the email addressaganual2024@sonaecom.ptuntil

11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 23rd of April 2024)

To the Chairman of the

Board of the Shareholders'

General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A.

Email: aganual2024@sonaecom.pt

Dear Sir,

Name:__________________________________________________

Email [mandatory to include]:_ ____________________________

Professional Shareholder1: Yes No

Address:________________________________________________

Postal Code:_____________________________________________

Tax Number:_____________________________________________

Hereby declares that intends to exercise his/her/it voting right through electronic means, by sending the voting ballot with the voting intention until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 26th April 2024 to the email address.

To this purpose, I request that the voting ballot and the secret code be sent to the above-mentioned email address.

Best regards,

_____________________________________

(Signature of the Shareholder or, in the case of a legal person, its legal representative)2

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Notes regarding Personal Data Protection

The personal data contained in this form will be treated in accordance with the General Regulation on Data Protection (EU Regulation 2016/679, of the European Parliament and the Council, of 27th April 2016), with the purpose of complying with the legal obligations of the Company regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting and related interactions with the Shareholders. Data will be kept by the Company in accordance with the legal timeframes set forth in the Portuguese Companies Act and in the Portuguese Securities Code and for the duration of any dispute regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting, including the respective meeting's proceedings and approved resolutions.

The Shareholders are further informed that, within the applicable legal framework, they can exercise their rights to ask the Company to access all of the personal data relating to them, as well as the amendment of any personal data, the limitation of personal data processing or the right to oppose personal data processing, by letter to be sent to the company's registered office.