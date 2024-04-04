Template of Representation Letter of Shareholder to participate in person in the meeting

(to be delivered or sent to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting until the beginning of

the meeting)

Name:_______________________________________________

Address:_____________________________________________

Postal Code:__________________________________________

Tax Number:__________________________________________

To the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders'

General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, SA

Email:aganual2024@sonaecom.pt

Date _______________, 2024

Dear Sir,

The herein undersigned informs that, as a shareholder of that Company, he/she/it will be represented in the General Meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. (GMT) on the 30th April 2024, in person, by Mr./Mrs./Ms. [full name of the representative]_______________________________________________________, with address at [include

address of the representative]______________________________________________________, hereby

empowered with the necessary powers to discuss and vote according to his/her will, every subject that is subject to resolution at the General Meeting.

Best regards,

______________________________________

[shareholder's signature or, in case of a shareholder corporate entity, signature of the legal representative signature]1

…………………………………………………………………………………………………

1 Signature similar to that of the identification document. The legal representative of the corporate entity must present power of attorney to represent the shareholders.

1