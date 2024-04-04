The herein undersigned informs that, as a shareholder of that Company, he/she/it will be represented in the General Meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. (GMT) on the 30th April 2024, in person, by Mr./Mrs./Ms. [full name of the representative]_______________________________________________________, with address at [include
address of the representative]______________________________________________________, hereby
empowered with the necessary powers to discuss and vote according to his/her will, every subject that is subject to resolution at the General Meeting.
Best regards,
______________________________________
[shareholder's signature or, in case of a shareholder corporate entity, signature of the legal representative signature]1
…………………………………………………………………………………………………
1 Signature similar to that of the identification document. The legal representative of the corporate entity must present power of attorney to represent the shareholders.
1
General Notes
A Shareholder may appoint different representatives as to shares held in different securities accounts, without prejudice however to the principle of the voting units, as set forth in article 385 of the Portuguese Companies Act.
The present model of representation letter does not constitute a demand for representation, having the sole purpose of informing, under the legal terms, the shareholders of their representation right at the General Meeting.
Should you have any further question please contact us through the email addressaganual2024@sonaecom.pt.
The personal data contained in this form will be treated in accordance with the General Regulation on Data Protection (EU Regulation 2016/679, of the European Parliament and the Council, of 27th April 2016), with the purpose of complying with the legal obligations of the Company regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting and related interactions with the Shareholders. Data will be kept by the Company in accordance with the legal timeframes set forth in the Portuguese Companies Act and in the Portuguese Securities Code and for the duration of any dispute regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting, including the respective meeting's proceedings and approved resolutions.
The Shareholders are further informed that, within the applicable legal framework, they can exercise their rights to ask the Company to access all of the personal data relating to them, as well as the amendment of any personal data, the limitation of personal data processing or the right to oppose personal data processing, by letter to be sent to the company's registered office.
2
