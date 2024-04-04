Template of Representation Letter of Shareholder

(to be sent to the e-mail address aganual2024@sonaecom.pt

until 06:00 p.m. (GMT) of the 29th April 2024)

Name:_______________________________________________

Address:_____________________________________________

Postal Code:__________________________________________

Tax Number:__________________________________________

EMAIL [mandatory to include]:__________________________

To the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders'

General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, SA

Email: aganual2024@sonaecom.pt

Date _______________, 2024

Dear Sir,

The herein undersigned informs that, as a shareholder of that Company, he/she/it will be represented in the General Meeting to be held at 09 a.m. (GMT) on the 30th April 2024, through telematic resources, by Mr./Mrs./Ms. [full name of the representative]_______________________________________________________ with the email address

[mandatory to include]____________________________, with address at [include address of the

representative]______________________________________________________, to whom I hereby authorise be

sent the secret code for participation1 at the Shareholders' General Meeting, being such represented empowered with the necessary powers to discuss and vote according to his/her will, every subject that is subject to resolution at the General Meeting.

Best regards,

______________________________________

1 The appointed representative will receive in the indicated email address an invitation for the Shareholders' General Meeting through the software Microsoft Teams, together with the secret code for participationthat must be declared at the beginning of the Shareholders' General Meeting to confirm his/her identity.

1