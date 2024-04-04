Template of Representation Letter of Shareholder
(to be sent to the e-mail address aganual2024@sonaecom.pt
until 06:00 p.m. (GMT) of the 29th April 2024)
Name:_______________________________________________
Address:_____________________________________________
Postal Code:__________________________________________
Tax Number:__________________________________________
EMAIL [mandatory to include]:__________________________
To the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders'
General Meeting of Sonaecom - SGPS, SA
Email: aganual2024@sonaecom.pt
Date _______________, 2024
Dear Sir,
The herein undersigned informs that, as a shareholder of that Company, he/she/it will be represented in the General Meeting to be held at 09 a.m. (GMT) on the 30th April 2024, through telematic resources, by Mr./Mrs./Ms. [full name of the representative]_______________________________________________________ with the email address
[mandatory to include]____________________________, with address at [include address of the
representative]______________________________________________________, to whom I hereby authorise be
sent the secret code for participation1 at the Shareholders' General Meeting, being such represented empowered with the necessary powers to discuss and vote according to his/her will, every subject that is subject to resolution at the General Meeting.
Best regards,
______________________________________
1 The appointed representative will receive in the indicated email address an invitation for the Shareholders' General Meeting through the software Microsoft Teams, together with the secret code for participationthat must be declared at the beginning of the Shareholders' General Meeting to confirm his/her identity.
[shareholder's signature or, in case of a shareholder corporate entity, signature of the legal representative signature]2
…………………………………………………………………………………………………
General Notes
- A Shareholder may appoint different representatives as to shares held in different securities accounts, without prejudice however to the principle of the voting units, as set forth in article 385 of the Portuguese Companies Act.
- The present model of representation letter does not constitute a demand for representation, having the sole purpose of informing, under the legal terms, the shareholders of their representation right at the General Meeting.
- Should you have any further question please contact us through the email address aganual2024@sonaecom.pt.
The personal data contained in this form will be treated in accordance with the General Regulation on Data Protection (EU Regulation 2016/679, of the European Parliament and the Council, of 27th April 2016), with the purpose of complying with the legal obligations of the Company regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting and related interactions with the Shareholders. Data will be kept by the Company in accordance with the legal timeframes set forth in the Portuguese Companies Act and in the Portuguese Securities Code and for the duration of any dispute regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting, including the respective meeting's proceedings and approved resolutions.
The Shareholders are further informed that, within the applicable legal framework, they can exercise their rights to ask the Company to access all of the personal data relating to them, as well as the amendment of any personal data, the limitation of personal data processing or the right to oppose personal data processing, by letter to be sent to the company's registered office.
Notes regarding the Shareholders' General Meeting to be held exclusively through telematic resources
The correspondent manuals for the installation and technical operation will be made available for consultation by Shareholders at www.sonaecom.pt. For any further questions or clarification regarding the technical requirements for the Shareholders' General Meeting to be held by telematic means, it can be used the email address aganual2024.suporte.tecnico@sonaecom.pt.
The Company will also make available technical means for supporting the test of the Shareholders' IT system for attending the General Meeting through the number to be included on the website which will be open for contact on the following dates and times:
- 15th April 2024 - between 9:30 a.m. (GMT) and 12:30 p.m. (GMT);
- 22nd April 2024 - between 9:30 a.m. (GMT) and 12:30 p.m. (GMT).
2 Signature similar to that of the identification document. The legal representative of the corporate entity must present power of attorney to represent the shareholders.
