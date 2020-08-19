Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Lisbonne - 08/19 11:29:04 am
1.65 EUR   --.--%
02:52pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informa sobre parceria na ZOPT
PU
02:47pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informs about its partnership in ZOPT
PU
07/30SONAECOM SGPS S A : SA informs on 2Q20 Consolidated Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonaecom SGPS S A : informa sobre parceria na ZOPT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:52pm EDT
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre parceria na ZOPT

19 Aug 2020 20:41 CEST

Company Name

SONAECOM,SGPS

ISN

PTSNC0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SNC

Source

SONAECOM

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 18:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
02:52pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informa sobre parceria na ZOPT
PU
02:47pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informs about its partnership in ZOPT
PU
07/30SONAECOM SGPS S A : SA informs on 2Q20 Consolidated Results
PU
05/20SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15SONAECOM SGPS S A : 15.5.2020 - Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions t..
PU
05/15SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A. : Dividends
CO
05/11SONAECOM SGPS S A : 11.5.2020 - Sonaecom – SGPS, S.A. announces dividend p..
PU
04/29SONAECOM SGPS S A : 29.4.2020 - Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. informs on the election of t..
PU
04/29SONAECOM SGPS S A : 29.4.2020 - Sonaecom SGPS, S.A. informs on Resolutions taken..
PU
04/29SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 133 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net cash 2019 236 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
Yield 2019 4,18%
Capitalization 505 M 600 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 948
Free-Float 9,86%
Chart SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Spread / Highest target -15,2%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Executive Chairman
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.-16.88%601
SOFTBANK CORP.2.91%67 385
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED17.62%38 502
CELLNEX TELECOM40.32%24 721
SAFARICOM PLC-11.11%10 342
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.97%9 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group