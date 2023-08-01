Real-time Euronext Lisbonne -
Sonaecom SGPS S A : informs about Shareholders' Remuneration Committee
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. informs about Shareholders' Remuneration Committee
Issuer
SONAE.COM S.G.P.S. S.A. sonaecomannouncement01082023en.pdf
Company Name
SONAECOM,SGPS Disclaimer Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:36:13 UTC.
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. is a holding company. Sales are distributed by activity as follows:
- newspaper publishing (87.4%; Jornal Publico and PCJ): paper or electronic publishing;
- IT services (11.3%): IT system and software integration;
- other (1.3%).
Portugal accounts for 93.8% of net sales.
More about the company