Sonaecom SGPS S A : informs on Proposals of the Agenda of the Shareholders Annual General Meeting convened to April, 28, 2022

To the Chairman of the

Shareholders' General Meeting of

Sonaecom, SPGS, S.A.

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte

4470-177 Maia

Maia, 24th March 2022

Proposal number 1

We propose that the Annual Report and the Individual and the Consolidated Accounts of Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A., for the year ended 31 December 2021, are approved as presented.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

To the Chairman of the Shareholders' General Meeting of Sonaecom, SPGS, S.A.

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte 4470-177 Maia

Maia, 24th March 2022

Proposal number 2

Under the legal and statutory terms, the Board of Directors proposes that the 2021 Net Profit of the amount of 46.542.963,19 euros, has the following appropriation:

i) 2.327.148,16 euros to legal reserves;

ii) 44.215.815,03 euros is paid to shareholders (dividends);

It is also proposed that the amount of 16.184.152,15 euros, from "Other Reserves", is also distributed to the Shareholders.

Considering that it will not be possible to determine the precise number of own shares that will be held by the company on the date of the abovementioned payment, without limiting the company's capacity to act, we highlight the following:

i) To each issued share it will correspond the gross amount of 0,194 euros;

ii) The amount corresponding to the shares that belong to the Company on the payment day of the abovementioned amount (calculated on said unit gross amount of 0,194 euros per issued share) will not be paid to shareholders but will instead be maintained in "Other Reserves".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders'

Meeting of

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470-177 Maia

Maia, 24th March 2022

Proposal number 3

It is hereby proposed to grant a vote by the shareholders to express the appreciation for and confidence in the work performed by the Management and Audit Boards of the Company, during the year of 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

To The Chairman of the Board of the

Shareholders' General Meeting SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, 4470-177 Maia

Maia, 24th March 2022

Proposal number 4

We propose that approval be granted to the Board of Directors to:

a) purchase own shares, over the next 18 months, on the regulated market or over-the-counter, if the seller is i) a company directly or indirectly controlled by this Company, or ii) any other entity, including financial institutions, for the fulfilment of legal or contractual obligations, including but not limited to those arising from derivatives, or similar financial instruments, guarantees granted for the benefit of the Company or of companies directly or indirectly controlled by the Company, or payment in kind or transfer in lieu of payment, among others, and, in any case, up to the limit of 10 % of the share capital consolidated with the shares purchased by companies directly or indirectly controlled by this Company (as set out in Paragraph 2 of Article 317 of Portuguese Company Law), and for a price per share not lower than the average of the last 10 quoted share prices prior to the date of purchase, less 50%, and not higher than the average of the last 10 quoted prices prior to the date of purchase, plus 10%.

b) sell on the regulated market, or over-the-counter, including in case the buyer is a company directly or indirectly controlled by this Company, over the next 18 months and up to the limit permitted by Portuguese Company Law, a minimum of one hundred own shares, for a price per share not lower than the average of the last 10 quoted share prices prior to the date of sale, less 10% per share, but without restricting the implementation of any share sales or awards required to fulfill the Sonaecom Medium Term Incentive Plan.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors shall have the power to decide if and when such transactions should be made - and which may include the sale or award of shares to Executive Members of the Board of Directors and employees of the Company or of companies controlled or jointly controlled, provided they strictly comply with the terms of the Sonaecom's Remuneration policy, previously approved by shareholders -, always taking into consideration market conditions and the interests of the Company and its shareholders, as well as the rules set forth by Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

