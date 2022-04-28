Sonaecom SGPS S A : informs on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido - Via Norte - Maia

Tax number 502 028 351

Maia Commercial Registration Office Share Capital: 230.391.627,38 Euros

Translation from the Portuguese original

Information on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 249 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, republished by CMVM

Regulation no. 7/2018, that the following resolutions were taken at the Shareholders' Annual

General Meeting held today:

1. To approve the Company's Annual Report, the Individual and Consolidated Annual Accounts for 2021, including appendices thereto, as presented by the Board of Directors;

2. To approve the Board of Directors proposal to allocate the net income of Sonaecom Individual accounts, as presented by the proposal of Board of Directors, and previously disclosed;

3. To approve a vote of appreciation and confidence in the work performed by the Board of Directors, the Statutory Audit Board and the Statutory External Auditor of Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A., during the year ended 31 December 2021;

4. To authorize the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, to purchase and sale of own shares up to the legal limit of 10% as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed;

5. To authorize the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, and under the terms of Paragraph 2 of Article 325-B of Portuguese Company Law, the purchase and holding of shares of the Company by its controlled companies, as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed.

Note: All approved proposals are available at: http://www.sonae.com/investidores/assembleia-geral/?l=en

Maia, 28Th April 2022

The Representative for the Market Relations

