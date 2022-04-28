Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SNC   PTSNC0AM0006

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/28 09:11:45 am EDT
1.915 EUR   -0.52%
03:03pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informs on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting
PU
04/04SONAECOM SGPS S A : S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2021 Annual Report and Accounts – non-ESEF version
PU
04/04SONAECOM SGPS S A : informs on the 2021 Corporate Governance Report
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sonaecom SGPS S A : informs on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting

04/28/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido - Via Norte - Maia

Tax number 502 028 351

Maia Commercial Registration Office Share Capital: 230.391.627,38 Euros

Translation from the Portuguese original

Information on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 249 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, republished by CMVM

Regulation no. 7/2018, that the following resolutions were taken at the Shareholders' Annual

General Meeting held today:

  • 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report, the Individual and Consolidated Annual

    Accounts for 2021, including appendices thereto, as presented by the Board of Directors;

  • 2. To approve the Board of Directors proposal to allocate the net income of Sonaecom Individual accounts, as presented by the proposal of Board of Directors, and previously disclosed;

  • 3. To approve a vote of appreciation and confidence in the work performed by the Board of Directors, the Statutory Audit Board and the Statutory External Auditor of Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A., during the year ended 31 December 2021;

  • 4. To authorize the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, to purchase and sale of own shares up to the legal limit of 10% as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed;

  • 5. To authorize the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, and under the terms of Paragraph 2 of Article 325-B of Portuguese Company Law, the purchase and holding of shares of the Company by its controlled companies, as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed.

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

Note: All approved proposals are available at: http://www.sonae.com/investidores/assembleia-geral/?l=en

Maia, 28Th April 2022

The Representative for the Market Relations

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

Disclaimer

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 586 M 616 M 617 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 9,86%
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues e Silva Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.14.24%620
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.19%55 828
SOFTBANK CORP.3.20%54 963
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-10.20%32 848
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.74%19 397
SAFARICOM PLC-10.94%11 694