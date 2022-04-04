Sonaecom SGPS S A : informs on the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Non-binding translation

For information purposes only

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Registered Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Maia

Registry and Tax no. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

SHAREHOLDERS' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING

As required by Law and the Company's Articles of Association, notice is hereby given that the Shareholders'

Annual General Meeting will be held on the 28th April 2022, at 09:30 a.m., by telematics means, with the following agenda:

1. Discuss and approve the Company's Annual Report, balance sheet, and the Individual and Consolidated Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021;

2. Decide on the proposed appropriation of the Net Results for year ended 31 December 2021;

3. Assess the management and audit of the Company;

4. Authorise the purchase and sale of own shares up to the limit of 10%, as permitted by Portuguese Company Law;

5. Authorise both purchasing or holding of shares of the Company by affiliated companies, under the terms of Article 325.º-B of Portuguese Company Law.

In light of the current pandemic context, which continues to recommend a cautious approach regarding gatherings of people in one place, as well as considering the last two-years' experience with the shareholder's attendance to the Shareholders' General Meetings held through telematic means, the

Meeting will be held exclusively through long-distance communication means ("telematic means"), pursuant to Article 377º, Number 6, paragraph b) of the Companies Law and to Article 26º of the

Company's Articles of Association.

The Shareholders' General Meeting by telematic means requires the availability of the mandatory technical

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

and operating tools described in Section VI below, ("Technical Requirements for General Meeting using

telematic means"), from the Shareholders. The Company will therefore continue to grant its shareholders, as in the previous years, the possibility to vote through electronic means, pursuant to the set forth in article 25, paragraph 2, of the Company's Articles of Association and in article 22 of the Portuguese

Securities Code, as described below in Section IV, Subsection 1 ("Voting by Electronic Means") of this

Notice of Meeting.

The Annual Reports, the proposals included in the agenda and all other information required by law, are made available to Shareholders, as from the date of the publication of this notice, at the Company's headquarter (if so requested by email to aganual2022@sonaecom.pt)and on the Company's website - www.sonaecom.pt - and on the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Information Disclosure System(www.cmvm.pt).

Shareholders are hereby also notified that:

I - Participation at the General Meeting and Exercise of Voting Rights

a)The General Meeting will be solely composed of shareholders:

i. that on the Record Date, which means at 00:00 hours (GMT) on the fifth trading day before the date of the General Meeting, which is the 21st April 2022, hold shares entitling them to at least one vote, according to the Portuguese Company Law and the Company's Articles of Association;

ii. that have stated in written, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of the 20th April 2022, to the financial intermediary which holds their respective securities account, their intention to participate in the meeting. For this purpose, the shareholder may use the forms available as from this date at the Company´s website www.sonaecom.pt.

iii. Whose financial intermediaries, having been informed of the shareholder's intention to participate in the meeting, as set out in item ii) above, send to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, information confirming such intention and the number of shares registered in the name of their respective client at the Record Date, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21st April 2022. This information shall be sent to the Company's electronic email address aganual2022@sonaecom.pt.

b) In order to ensure the proper attendance and participation of the Shareholders at the

Shareholders' General Meeting, the Shareholders who wish to vote through electronic means shall

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

send a written declaration to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, until the 00h00 (MT) of the 20th April 2022, to the address aganual2022@sonaecom.pt stating their intention to vote through electronic means. In such statement, the Shareholder must inform an email address to which the Company will send a secret password for participation for the exercise of the right to vote through electronic means, in the terms described in Section V, below.

The aforementioned secret password for participation shall thereafter be filled in the respective ballot for voting through electronic means.

c) The Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting through telematic means shall state their intention to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, using the email aganual2022@sonaecom.pt until the 00h00 (GMT) of the 23rd April 2022, informing of an email address to which it will be sent the link to attend the Microsoft Teams Meeting, as well a secret password for participation that must be declared by the Shareholder at the beginning of the General Meeting to confirm his/her identity.

d) The exercise of the voting right shall not be affected by the transfer of shares at any time after the Record Date, nor shall it be subject to blocking shares between the Record Date and the date of the General Meeting. Nevertheless, any shareholder who has given notice of his intention to participate at the General Meeting and subsequently transfers his shares between the Registry Date and the end of the General Meeting must immediately report the transfer to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission and to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting. For the information to be sent to the Board of the Shareholders' General meeting, shareholders shall use the electronic email address aganual2022@sonaecom.pt.

e) The shareholders who, in their professional capacity, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of her/his/its clients ("Professional Shareholders"), may vote with their shares in different directions, provided that, in addition to the information described in items ii. and iii. of paragraph a) above, they send to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 21st April 2022, with sufficient and appropriate means of proof: i. the identification of each client and the number of voting shares they hold; and ii. the specific voting instructions given by each client for each item on the agenda.



It is hereby recommended to the Professional Shareholders to obtain from their respective clients the necessary powers, to be included in the respective power of attorney, for the exercise of voting right by electronic means, in accordance to the terms of Section IV below ("Vote by Electronic Means").

II - Rights to apply for insertion of items in the agenda, to submit resolution proposals and to access

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

information at a Shareholders' General Meeting

a) Only shareholders holding shares corresponding to, at least 2% of the Company's share capital are entitled to:

i. Request the inclusion of new items in the agenda, under the terms of article 378 of the Portuguese Company Law, provided that this application is accompanied by a proposal to be submitted for each agenda item requested;

ii. Submit resolution proposals in relation to items on the agenda or inserted therein.

Said requests mentioned in item I above must be addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the

Shareholders' General Meeting within the 5 days following the date of the publication of this notice; the

requests mentioned in item ii. above must be addressed to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting within the same 5 days following the date of the publication of this notice or in the five days from the date of publication of any amendment to this notice.

b) During the Shareholders' General Meeting, shareholders may request true, complete and clear information which enables him to form a grounded opinion on the items of the agenda. The duty to provide information includes details of relations between the Company and related companies.

Any information here included shall be given by the qualified statutory body, and may only be withheld if its disclosure might cause serious harm to the Company or to a related company or violation of secrecy imposed by law.

III - Representation at the Shareholders' General Meeting

Shareholders may be represented at the General Meeting by means of a written representation instrument, addressed and sent to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting until 6:00 p.m.

(GMT) on the 26th April 2022, providing the name, address of the person who is representing the shareholder and the date of the Shareholders' General Meeting. For this purpose, the email address aganual2022@sonae.com.pt shall be used.

A shareholder may appoint different representatives for shares held in different securities accounts, without prejudice however to the voting units principle set forth in article 385 of the Portuguese Company Law.

IV - Voting by Electronic Means

a)Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting rights by electronic means shall declare such

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38

intention, in writing, either through a form available at the website or by email, to the Chairman of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, as referred to in paragraph b) of item I above, and shall be sent to the email address aganual2022@sonae.com.pt until the 00:00 (GMT) on the 20th April 2022;

b) The Shareholders that have declared, in the form referred to in paragraph b) of item I above, or by email, their intention to vote by electronic means will receive in the email address indicated by them in the referred form, an email with the confirmation of the reception of the intention to exercise the vote through electronic means, which will additionally contain a secret code for the exercise of the voting by electronic means, as well as the respective ballot for voting by electronic means.

c) The voting ballot for the exercise of the voting through electronic means by Professional Shareholders, will additionally contain a model table, to be filled in by the Professional Shareholder with the information of the votes to be exercised on behalf of its clients, namely the identification of each client, the corresponding number of shares and the specific voting instructions for each point of the agenda given by each client.

d) The voting ballot shall be signed by the Shareholder, with signature identical to the one in the identification document, and sent by email to the email address aganual2022@sonaecom.pt (mentioning in the subject the secret code for the exercise of the vote through electronic means) until the 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on the 22nd April 2022. For natural persons, a readable copy of the identification document of the Shareholder shall be sent. For the Shareholders that are corporate entities, the voting ballot shall be signed by the persons who legally represent it, with readable copy of the identification document of the legal representative and the document evidencing the power to represent (when concerning to corporate entities with registered office in Portugal, the identification of the code of the permanent certificate of the company shall be enough, if such power is included in such certificate);

e) In alternative to the copy of the identification document (made accordingly to paragraph 2 of article 5 of Law no. 7/2007 of 5th February) to allow the confirmation of the authenticity of the vote and identification of the Shareholder, Shareholders may choose - pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 22 of the Portuguese Securities Code and paragraph 4 of article 25 of the Company's Articles of Association - to send the voting ballot with an authenticated signature, made accordingly to the applicable legal terms.

f) Written voting papers shall only be considered valid when they clearly set out in an unambiguous manner: i. the agenda item or items to which they refer;

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,38