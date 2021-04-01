Log in
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

(SNC)
Sonaecom SGPS S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs on the Notice of Meeting of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

04/01/2021
Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. informs on the Notice of Meeting of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
01 Apr 2021 18:54 CEST

Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 60,1 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
Net cash 2020 212 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,93%
Capitalization 492 M 578 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 948
Free-Float 9,86%
Chart SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,61 €
Spread / Highest target -13,0%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Executive Chairman
Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo Director
João Pedro Magalhães da Silva Torres Dolores Executive Director
Eduardo Humberto dos Santos Piedade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.15.00%578
SOFTBANK CORP.11.25%60 894
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED1.57%38 809
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-0.04%28 037
SAFARICOM PLC5.84%13 276
MTN GROUP LIMITED44.29%10 581
