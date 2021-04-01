|
Sonaecom SGPS S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs on the Notice of Meeting of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
Company Name
SONAECOM,SGPS
ISN
PTSNC0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SNC
Source
SONAECOM
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Sonaecom SGPS SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 16:59:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
129 M
152 M
152 M
|Net income 2020
|
60,1 M
70,7 M
70,7 M
|Net cash 2020
|
212 M
249 M
249 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|6,93%
|
|Capitalization
|
492 M
578 M
579 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|2,78x
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,68x
|Nbr of Employees
|948
|Free-Float
|9,86%
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
1,40 €
|Last Close Price
|
1,61 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-13,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-13,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,0%