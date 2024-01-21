Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited is a Bangladesh-based life insurance company. The Company is engaged in the ordinary life insurance, pension, and group insurance business. It offers a variety of insurance products for the requirements of present and prospective policyholders of rural and urban people of Bangladesh. The Companyâs product portfolio includes Ordinary Life Insurance, Group Insurance, and Islami Jibon Bima (Takaful). Its products include Child Scheme, Double Benefits, DPS, Guaranteed Bonus, Micro Scheme, Pension, Saving and Profit, Shariah Scheme and Survival Benefits. Its Child Scheme includes a Child Protection Assurance Plan with Profits, an Education Expense Assurance Plan with Profits, and an Education Protection Plan Plus. It offers income solutions, investments and protection plans that are required for financial security and retirement.