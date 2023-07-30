Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited is a Bangladesh-based life insurance company. The Company is engaged in the ordinary life insurance, pension and group insurance business. It offers a variety of insurance products for the requirements of present and prospective policyholders of rural and urban people of Bangladesh. The Company's product portfolio includes Ordinary Life Insurance, Group Insurance and Islami Jibon Bima (Takaful). Its products include Child Scheme, Double Benefits, DPS, Guaranteed Bonus, Micro Scheme, Pension, Saving and Profit, Shariah Scheme and Survival Benefits. It offers income solutions, investments and protection plans that are required for financial security and retirement.