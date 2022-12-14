Sonata Software : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

14th December, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai Mumbai Kind Attn: Manager, Listing Department Kind Attn: Manager, Listing Department Stock Code - SONATSOFTW Stock Code - 532221

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to above cited regulation(s) and other applicable provisions, this is to inform you that the Company's Management will be participating in the following meetings with the Institutional Investors/Analysts as per details given below:

Date Interaction with / To attend Discussion Venue 14th December, 2022 InCred Asset Management Industry/ Company Virtual specific developments already in the public domain

