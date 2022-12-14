Sonata Software : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
14th December, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Mumbai
Kind Attn: Manager, Listing Department
Stock Code - SONATSOFTW
Stock Code - 532221
Dear Sirs/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
With reference to above cited regulation(s) and other applicable provisions, this is to inform you that the Company's Management will be participating in the following meetings with the Institutional Investors/Analysts as per details given below:
Date
Interaction with / To attend
Discussion
Venue
14th December, 2022
InCred Asset Management
Industry/
Company
Virtual
specific
developments
already
in
the public
domain
Please take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Sonata Software Limited
MANGAL KRISHNARAO KULKARNI
Mangal Kulkarni
Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head-Legal
