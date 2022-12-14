Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sonata Software Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532221   INE269A01021

SONATA SOFTWARE LIMITED

(532221)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
574.20 INR   -1.09%
12:56aSonata Software : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
12/13Sonata Software Completes Consolidation of US Operations
MT
11/24Sonata Software Bags Multi-Year Deal from Global Cloud Xchange
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonata Software : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
14th December, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai

Mumbai

Kind Attn: Manager, Listing Department

Kind Attn: Manager, Listing Department

Stock Code - SONATSOFTW

Stock Code - 532221

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to above cited regulation(s) and other applicable provisions, this is to inform you that the Company's Management will be participating in the following meetings with the Institutional Investors/Analysts as per details given below:

Date

Interaction with / To attend

Discussion

Venue

14th December, 2022

InCred Asset Management

Industry/

Company

Virtual

specific

developments

already

in

the public

domain

Please take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Sonata Software Limited

MANGAL KRISHNARAO KULKARNI

Digitally signed by

MANGAL KRISHNARAO KULKARNI

Date: 2022.12.14 10:34:07 +05'30'

Mangal Kulkarni

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head-Legal

Sonata Software Limited - SSL

Website: www.sonata-software.com

email: info@sonata-software.com

Registered Office: 208, T V Industrial estate, 2nd Floor, S K Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 030

Corporate Office: APS Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N. R. Colony, Bangalore - 560 019, India

Tel: +91 80 6778 1999 | Fax: +91 80 2661 0972 | CIN: L72200MH1994PLC082110

Disclaimer

Sonata Software Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
