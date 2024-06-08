Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, captioned Park v. Sonder Holdings Inc., et al., Case No. 2:24-cv-04798, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND) securities between May 11, 2022 and March 15, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 10, 2024 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On March 15, 2024, after the market closed, the Company disclosed it had identified an “accounting error” related to the Company’s valuation of certain assets and related items, and as a result the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and throughout fiscal year 2023 could no longer be relied upon. The Company stated the valuation of certain right-of-use (“ROU”) lease assets and related items had not considered relevant impairment indications and related valuation information required by Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) No. 842, and related standards. The Company further explained that, though it had recorded one impairment charge once in the third quarter of 2023, no impairment charges were recorded in the other interim financial statements in 2023 or in the 2022 financial statements. The Company disclosed, as a result, it would have to restate certain finances and such restatements would increase the Company’s overall net loss and loss per share in the impacted periods. The Company additionally disclosed that the Company anticipated a review would reveal one or more additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, in addition to the Company’s previously identified and reported material weaknesses. The Company further disclosed that, as a result, it would not timely file its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023. Finally, the Company disclosed the restatement and related items could have an adverse effect upon the Company’s debt, as the Company would now have to seek waivers of noncompliance under the terms of its debt resulting from the accounting errors.

On this news, Sonder’s stock price fell $2.10 per share, or 38.2%, to close at $3.40 per share on March 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Sonder was not recognizing ROU assets and lease liabilities on its balance sheet in accordance with ASC 842; (2) Sonder’s financial statements contained material errors in the valuation and impairment of operating lease ROU assets; (3) Sonder had undisclosed internal control failures; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Sonder was not in compliance with all financial covenants; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

