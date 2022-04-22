Sonder : Help tell our story

We love working with talented storytellers who are just as passionate about travel and exploration as we are. Looking to partner with Sonder to share our brand story as we revolutionize the future of hospitality?
Fill out our brief form
#ABetterWaytoStay
Please note at this time we are offering only in-kind partnerships (complimentary or discounted). Only applicants that we are interested in working with will be contacted.
Disclaimer
Sonder Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:17:01 UTC.