    SOND   US83542D1028

SONDER HOLDINGS INC.

(SOND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:02:43 pm EDT
4.145 USD   -4.93%
SONDER : Help tell our story
PU
Sonder Holdings to Open Two New Hotels in Spain
MT
Sonder Holdings Inc. Expands Spanish Footprint Adding Two New Properties in Barcelona and Madrid
BU
Sonder : Help tell our story

04/22/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
We love working with talented storytellers who are just as passionate about travel and exploration as we are. Looking to partner with Sonder to share our brand story as we revolutionize the future of hospitality?

Fill out our brief form

#ABetterWaytoStay

Please note at this time we are offering only in-kind partnerships (complimentary or discounted). Only applicants that we are interested in working with will be contacted.

Disclaimer

Sonder Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SONDER HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 536 M - -
Net income 2022 -368 M - -
Net cash 2022 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 946 M 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SONDER HOLDINGS INC.
Sonder Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,36 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Davidson-Tanguay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sanjay Banker President & Chief Financial Officer
Satyen Pandya Chief Technology Officer
Manon Brouillette Independent Director
Nabeel Hyatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONDER HOLDINGS INC.-56.27%946
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.46%60 270
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.0.62%43 827
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.98%12 688
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.21%10 705
ACCOR11.39%8 850