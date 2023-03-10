Advanced search
    SOND   US83542D1028

SONDER HOLDINGS INC.

(SOND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
0.9141 USD   -7.28%
03/10Sonder Holdings Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank
BU
03/06Sonder Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Sonder Holdings Names Dominique Bourgault CFO; Shares Rise
MT
Sonder Holdings Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

03/10/2023 | 08:30pm EST
Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; the “Company” or “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, issued a statement regarding Silicon Valley Bank.

The Company had $289 million of cash and restricted cash as of December 31, 2022, over half of which is held in a AAA-rated BlackRock money market fund. As of March 9, 2023, the Company had approximately $2 million in an operating cash account and approximately $20 million in deposit accounts with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Sonder also holds a $60 million line of credit facility with SVB issued in the ordinary course of business for the benefit of property owners and other counterparties, of which $13 million is currently utilized in the form of letters of credit.

We continue to actively monitor the evolving situation with SVB and will take appropriate actions as needed.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 457 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Davidson-Tanguay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Berry Chief Financial Officer
Deeksha Hebbar Chief Operating Officer
Nabeel Hyatt Independent Director
Gilda Perez-Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONDER HOLDINGS INC.-26.28%180
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.50%51 681
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.23%37 945
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION24.16%11 932
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC16.15%11 778
ACCOR31.69%8 535