THORNTON, Colo., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, has launched its first hotel collection, Powered by Sonder.



Powered by Sonder is a collection of uniquely designed boutique hotels, powered by Sonder’s technology and operated by Sonder. These hotels are infused with local flair, and have their own distinctive design aesthetic.

In common with Sonder’s wider portfolio of hotels and multi-unit apartment properties, Powered by Sonder hotels are located in the center of key travel destinations and provide app-enabled modern service, thoughtful amenities, and consistent high quality.

23 Sonder hotels across 13 markets are part of the Powered by Sonder collection, with new properties expected to be added. Among them are Atala in Paris, Chambers in New York City, and Yelo Jean Médecin in Nice.

“Hotels make up a significant and growing part of our portfolio. The Powered by Sonder collection offers authentic, local stays in the heart of vibrant neighborhoods – at global scale and with the consistency and quality that our guests expect. Each hotel has a strong design perspective, which is distinct from Sonder’s core design aesthetic, while featuring our seamless, app-driven service. Many have unique features for our guests to discover, including on-site food and beverage outlets,” said Francis Davidson, Co-Founder and CEO at Sonder.

Powered by Sonder hotels can be booked on Sonder.com , in the Sonder app , and via online travel agent partners in the same way as Sonder’s wider portfolio.

“Hotels in the Powered by Sonder collection benefit from our proprietary technology and operational expertise, and existing boutique hotels can be efficiently integrated into our portfolio. We’re continuing to expand and diversify our portfolio, with hotels and resorts in both our Powered by Sonder and wider collection, in addition to multi-unit apartment properties,” said Martin Picard, Co-Founder and Chief Real Estate Officer at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ markets across ten countries, and has approximately 18,200 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by using technology to deliver a frictionless guest experience at a lower cost structure. The Sonder app puts guests in full control of their stay – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device.

Sonder recently announced expansion in EMEA and Florida , and shared that over a third of its properties are in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings.

To explore Sonder real estate partnership opportunities, including the possibility of existing boutique hotels becoming Powered by Sonder properties, please contact partners@sonder.com .

