  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonder Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOND   US83542D1028

SONDER HOLDINGS INC.

(SOND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
0.6800 USD   -4.20%
04:21pSonder Holdings Inc. More Than Doubles Footprint in Boston with Addition of 264-key Hotel
BU
05/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/22Oppenheimer Downgrades Sonder to Perform From Outperform, Removes $2 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonder Holdings Inc. More Than Doubles Footprint in Boston with Addition of 264-key Hotel

06/01/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today opened The Arcadian, its sixth live property in Greater Boston. It becomes the largest hotel in Sonder’s portfolio, and one of its highest key-count properties alongside Battery Park in New York City and Business Bay in Dubai.

Sonder is now operating The Arcadian hotel, which has 264 rooms and occupies a prime location in Brookline. The property is close to Boston University and Fenway Park stadium, with easy access to Harvard University, Boston College, and several leading medical institutions. It is the perfect base for exploring the city and discovering hidden local spots.

“We’re excited to operate this large hotel in an unbeatable location, more than doubling our key count in Greater Boston. Our signature design-forward, tech-enabled experience appeals to the next generation of travelers, and will help us maximize the potential of this incredible asset. We bring deep operating experience with over 40 markets worldwide, and look forward to welcoming business and leisure guests in the heart of Brookline,” said Gregg Klein, Regional General Manager at Sonder.

The Arcadian features food and beverage on site, parking, and a fitness center. It joins Sonder’s five existing properties in Greater Boston, including the 907 Main hotel in Cambridge and The Pierce serviced apartments in the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood.

“Sonder leases, manages and operates hotel and multi-unit apartment buildings in prime locations. Properties which already align with Sonder’s brand can be quickly and efficiently integrated into Sonder’s portfolio. This enables property owners to start benefiting from Sonder’s operational expertise, brand and distribution, revenue management technology, and RevPAR initiatives to maximize NOI. Additionally, Sonder works with property owners on ground-up new developments, as well as conversions from office to hospitality use,” said Jenna Jacobson, Regional Director of Real Estate at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ cities across ten countries and has approximately 18,200 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by infusing technology into its guest experience. This app-driven experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.

In Q1 2023 Sonder reported 50% year-over-year revenue growth, as the company continued on its path to achieving sustainable cash flow positivity. Sonder continued to expand its corporate travel business, including signing new GDS partnerships and working with leading travel management companies. The company rolled out improved pricing algorithms allowing it to better capture demand throughout the booking window, and continued to implement its elevated merchandising strategy with a reimagined art direction and photography leading to a conversion uplift.

To explore Sonder real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partners@sonder.com

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SONDER HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 626 M - -
Net income 2023 -251 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 695
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart SONDER HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonder Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONDER HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 1,83 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Davidson-Tanguay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Bourgault Chief Financial Officer
Deeksha Hebbar Chief Operating Officer
Nabeel Hyatt Independent Director
Gilda Perez-Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONDER HOLDINGS INC.-42.76%142
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.69%50 900
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.7.72%36 021
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION20.20%11 351
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.05%11 126
ACCOR32.63%8 523
