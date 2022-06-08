Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sonder Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
04:11pSonder Holdings Inc. to Provide Update on Plan and Financial Projections
BU
05/23Sonder Shares Jump After Survey Shows Significant Rise in US Respondents With Personal Travel Plans
MT
05/20Sonder Holdings Inc. Reveals Nationwide Survey Results Highlighting America's Return to Travel
BU
Sonder Holdings Inc. to Provide Update on Plan and Financial Projections

06/08/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, plans to release an updated plan and financial projections before the market opens on Thursday, June 9. Management will also host an investor conference call to provide an update on Sonder’s business plan and financial projections.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Investor Update Call
When: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial (877) 800-8199 or (615) 622-8089 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 4754589.
Webcast: A live and archived recording of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder

Sonder (Nasdaq: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 35 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Regulation FD Disclosure

Investors and others should note that Sonder announces material financial information using its investor relations website (investors.sonder.com), filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. Sonder intends to also use the following channels to provide updates to the public about its business, financial performance, activities, personnel-related matters, market and industry developments, and other related matters: Sonder’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonder-inc/, Sonder’s Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/sonderstays and Francis Davidson’s Personal Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/fdavidsont. We use these channels to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding Sonder in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the SEC disclosing the same information. The information that Sonder posts on these channels could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Sonder encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sonder to review the information that Sonder posts on these channels. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Sonder’s investor relations website and/or filings made with the SEC.


