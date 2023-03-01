Advanced search
SONDREL (HOLDINGS) PLC

(SND)
2023-03-01
59.70 GBX   +2.05%
Sondrel progresses contract worth GBP1.8 million in 2023
AN
02/15Sondrel shares fall even as revenue doubles amid "record" orders
AN
02/15Sondrel plc Reports Trading Results for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022
CI
Sondrel progresses contract worth GBP1.8 million in 2023

03/01/2023 | 12:02pm EST
Sondrel Holdings PLC - Reading, UK-based microchip technology company - Announces it has successfully taped out an ASIC design for a leading provider of home network devices. Plans to progress with the new product introduction and prototyping services being provided ahead of the product being released to production. Estimates contract worth GBP1.8 million in 2023, while revenue could be worth in excess of USD25 million over five years.

Chief Executive Graham Curren says: "I am pleased to announce this new tapeout, our second since our IPO in the fourth quarter last year."

Current stock price: 59.84 pence, up 2.3%

12-month change: up 3.2%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.39% 81.3 Delayed Quote.15.35%
SONDREL (HOLDINGS) PLC 2.05% 59.7 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 17,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2022 -2,80 M -3,39 M -3,39 M
Net cash 2022 4,50 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 42,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham Stephen Curren Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jose Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Leslie Richard Vaughan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sherry Madera Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONDREL (HOLDINGS) PLC-4.10%62
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.86%572 507
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.39%431 624
BROADCOM INC.6.29%247 774
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.77%155 369
QUALCOMM, INC.12.36%137 736