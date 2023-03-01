Sondrel progresses contract worth GBP1.8 million in 2023

Sondrel Holdings PLC - Reading, UK-based microchip technology company - Announces it has successfully taped out an ASIC design for a leading provider of home network devices. Plans to progress with the new product introduction and prototyping services being provided ahead of the product being released to production. Estimates contract worth GBP1.8 million in 2023, while revenue could be worth in excess of USD25 million over five years.

Chief Executive Graham Curren says: "I am pleased to announce this new tapeout, our second since our IPO in the fourth quarter last year."

Current stock price: 59.84 pence, up 2.3%

12-month change: up 3.2%

