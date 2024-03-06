Sondrel (Holdings) PLC is a United Kingdom-based global semiconductor company. The Company specializes in offering digital application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs) solutions. It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs. It designs and supplies higher-spec chips built on the advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets, such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR), video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centers. The Company provide its customers with the ability to de-risk the design of ASICs/SoCs through the use of Company's Intellectual Property (IP) platforms.

Sector Semiconductors