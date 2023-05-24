Advanced search
    SND   GB00BJN54579

SONDREL (HOLDINGS) PLC

(SND)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:20:10 2023-05-24 am EDT
44.40 GBX   +2.07%
07:38aSondrel widens annual loss despite a surge in revenue
AN
02:04aEarnings Flash (SND.L) SONDREL (HOLDINGS) Posts FY22 Loss GBP-0.06
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (SND.L) SONDREL (HOLDINGS) Posts FY22 Revenue GBP17.5M
MT
Sondrel widens annual loss despite a surge in revenue

05/24/2023 | 07:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Sondrel Holdings PLC said on Wednesday its annual loss widened despite a surge in revenue, but the company maintained a positive outlook looking forward.

The Reading, England-based semiconductor company said its pretax loss widened to GBP6.4 million in 2022, from GBP5.5 million in 2021.

This was due to significant spending on cash and non-cash expenditure items, including a GBP1.4 million spending on exceptional costs, Sondrel said.

The company's revenue more than doubled to GBP17.5 million from GBP8.1 million the previous year, with Sondrel saying its target market continued to invest in new designs and to plan further new products.

The company said this revenue boost was a reflection of the strong recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, as the company successfully transitioned into a provider of turnkey services.

Revenue in the US multiplied to GBP3.7 million from GBP300,338 the previous year. External to the UK, US, and China, the company saw revenue dramatically rise to GBP7.7 million from GBP1.4 million the previous year.

The board decided that no dividend will be paid in the year; with the company seeking to retain distributable profit from the business to the extent they are generated.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Curren said: "I am incredibly excited about future growth prospects and look forward to updating shareholders as we progress to our medium-term target of revenues of over GBP100 million."

Looking forward, the company said it remained confident despite current economic challenges. Its three priorities for the year are ensuring robust financial management, achieving operational excellence in all departments, and getting stakeholder approval.

The company said: "Despite the current economic challenges, the board remains confident that Sondrel's core business model and team will deliver success in the years ahead."

Shares in Sondrel Holdings were up 2.1% at 44.40 pence in London on Wednesday.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 17,5 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2022 -2,80 M -3,48 M -3,48 M
Net cash 2022 4,50 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 42,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Stephen Curren Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jose Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Leslie Richard Vaughan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sherry Madera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONDREL (HOLDINGS) PLC-28.69%47
NVIDIA CORPORATION109.99%758 954
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%446 292
BROADCOM INC.22.78%286 218
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.66.93%174 112
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.74%154 065
