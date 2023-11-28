Sonendo, Inc.(OTCPK:SONX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Sonendo, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. The Company's Product segment includes the sales of the GentleWave System console and related accessories and instruments. The GentleWave System, is a technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. In addition to its GentleWave Console and single-use procedure instruments (PIs), it also offers ancillary products, such as SoundSeal and its Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). SoundSeal is a material used during the GentleWave Procedure to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown, which facilitates an airtight seal between the PI and the tooth. The Company's Software segment includes the sales of its software licenses for practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for endodontists.