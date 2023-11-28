Sonendo, Inc.(OTCPK:SONX) dropped from S&P TMI Index
November 28, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|0.1011 USD
|-22.23%
|-57.95%
|-96.43%
|Nov. 22
|Sonendo, Inc. Primary Exchange Listing will Change to OTCQX Marketplace from New York Stock Exchange
|CI
|Nov. 21
|Sonendo Receives Suspension Notice From NYSE
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Primary Exchange Listing will Change to OTCQX Marketplace from New York Stock Exchange
|CI
|Sonendo Receives Suspension Notice From NYSE
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Announces Resignation of Michael Smith as Chief Commercial Officer Effective December 1, 2023
|CI
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Sonendo's Price Target to $1.50 From $1.75, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sonendo to $4.60 From $5, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
|MT
|Transcript : Sonendo, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (SONX) SONENDO Reports Q3 Revenue $10.4M, vs. Street Est of $10.4M
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Sonendo Expects Q3 Revenue of $10.4 Million; Maintains 2023 Revenue Outlook
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year 2023
|CI
|Sonendo Signs Partnership Agreements to Expand Access to GentleWave Procedure for Root Canal Treatment
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Announces New Partnership Agreements with Two Leading Specialty DSOs to Expand Access to the GentleWave® Procedure for Elevated Root Canal Treatment
|CI
|Sonendo Gets Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Announces Launch of Second Generation CleanFlow Procedure Instrument for Heightened Efficacy and Ease of Use
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Sonendo to $1.75 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Piper Sandler Downgrades Sonendo to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $1 From $2.50
|MT
|Transcript : Sonendo, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (SONX) SONENDO Reports Q2 Revenue $11M, vs. Street Est of $11.3M
|MT
|Sonendo, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year of 2023
|CI
|Sonendo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Sonendo, Inc.'s Enhanced CleanFlow Procedure Instrument Now Indicated for Use on Anterior Teeth
|CI
|Sonendo, Inc. Announces the Publication of New Study That Found the GentleWave System to Be Significantly More Effective Than Conventional Irrigation Methods at Dissolving TissueDissolution During Root Canal Procedures
|CI
|Transcript : Sonendo, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-12-2023 08:40 AM
|CI
|Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Sonendo to $5 From $5.50, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-96.43%
|5 M $
|-6.45%
|178 B $
|+1.65%
|105 B $
|-6.07%
|68 956 M $
|+0.65%
|44 039 M $
|+21.77%
|40 157 M $
|+29.71%
|38 601 M $
|+50.37%
|26 185 M $
|+27.20%
|23 748 M $
|-25.29%
|23 415 M $