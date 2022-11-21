Advanced search
    SONX   US8354311073

SONENDO, INC.

(SONX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
2.330 USD   +5.91%
09:26aSonendo, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/09Transcript : Sonendo, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09SONENDO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Sonendo, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/21/2022 | 09:26am EST
Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 30th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: investor.sonendo.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 64,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjarne Bergheim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Watts Chief Financial Officer
Anthony P. Bihl Chairman
Andrew J. Kirkpatrick Chief Operating Officer
Carolyn D. Beaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONENDO, INC.-59.55%116
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.20%181 105
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.41%108 060
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.21%64 337
DEXCOM, INC.-15.28%43 925
HOYA CORPORATION-17.39%36 003