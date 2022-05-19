Log in
SONENDO, INC.

(SONX)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.870 USD   +8.30%
05:59pSonendo, Inc. to Present at the Stifel Jaws and Paws Conference
BU
05/16INSIDER BUY : Sonendo
MT
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Sonendo, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-11-2022 10:40 AM
CI
Sonendo, Inc. to Present at the Stifel Jaws and Paws Conference

05/19/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Stifel Jaws and Paws Conference. Bjarne Bergheim, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 1 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.sonendo.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,0 M 70,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Average target price 7,08 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
Managers and Directors
Bjarne Bergheim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Watts Chief Financial Officer
Anthony P. Bihl Chairman
Mehrzad Khakpour Chief Technology Officer
Andrew J. Kirkpatrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONENDO, INC.-53.99%70
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-19.89%197 401
MEDTRONIC PLC0.12%138 943
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.17%71 580
HOYA CORPORATION-25.01%36 535
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.98%36 314