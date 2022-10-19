Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sonendo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONX   US8354311073

SONENDO, INC.

(SONX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-10-18 pm EDT
1.370 USD   +5.38%
07:06aSonendo, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
10/18Sonendo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Sonendo® Announces Next Generation GentleWave® G4 System
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonendo, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/19/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonendo, Inc. (“Sonendo”) (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, using access code: 579984. Live audio of the webcast will be available at: https://investor.sonendo.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investor.sonendo.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SONENDO, INC.
07:06aSonendo, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
10/18Sonendo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Sonendo® Announces Next Generation GentleWave® G4 System
BU
10/11Sonendo®, Inc. Announces Second Annual EndoCon®, An Endodontic Conference on Innovation
BU
10/04Stifel Trims Sonendo's Price Target to $3 From $4, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
10/04New Survey Reveals 77% of Americans Would Rather Sleep at the Airport Than Have Root Ca..
BU
10/04Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Sonendo to $2.50 From $5, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
09/27Sonendo : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
09/27Sonendo Closes Private Placement, Becomes Compliant With NYSE Listing Rule
MT
09/27Sonendo, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONENDO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 68,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart SONENDO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonendo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONENDO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,37 $
Average target price 4,38 $
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjarne Bergheim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Watts Chief Financial Officer
Anthony P. Bihl Chairman
Andrew J. Kirkpatrick Chief Operating Officer
Carolyn D. Beaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONENDO, INC.-76.22%68
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.41%183 843
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.70%111 782
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.16%65 775
DEXCOM, INC.-27.79%38 053
HOYA CORPORATION-13.38%35 509