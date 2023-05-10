Sonendo Surpasses 1,000 GentleWave® Systems in the Market

This Significant Milestone Further Underscores the Growing Demand for Modern Root Canal Treatment

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that more than 1,000 GentleWave Systems are now in the market, furthering the company’s commitment to saving teeth and improving lives. The GentleWave System provides a less invasive and less painful alternative to conventional root canal therapy, improving the treatment process for both clinicians and patients. By reaching this important milestone, Sonendo continues to transform the dental technology space.

“This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of the GentleWave System, which offers a simplified workflow for doctors and an elevated patient experience. Additionally, it’s a reflection of the widespread, growing demand for modern root canal treatment,” said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer of Sonendo. "As providers continue to implement technology that improves their workflows and enhances patient care, and more patients actively seek out technology-forward practices, we are confident that adoption and utilization of the GentleWave System will only increase.”

This announcement closely follows this year’s other significant milestone from Sonendo: that more than one million patients have benefited from root canal treatment with the GentleWave Procedure to date, with this number continuing to rise.

“I've personally been able to save close to 2,000 teeth using the GentleWave System in my practice,” said Dr. Karen Potter of San Clemente Endodontics. “Achieving this latest milestone means that so many more doctors are realizing the profound benefits of using the GentleWave System in their own practices. Our main goal is to save teeth, and the widespread adoption of this unique technology has led to many more patients being able to save their natural dentition in cases that may have otherwise not been able to be saved.”

According to a recent national survey conducted by Sonendo, 93% of people prefer the GentleWave Procedure over conventional root canal therapy. 63% of respondents would be willing to search for a new provider if their current doctor did not offer the GentleWave Procedure. Additionally, 81% would be willing to pay at least an additional $250 out of pocket for it, and almost 1 in 5 would be willing to pay an additional $1,000 for it.

“The GentleWave System’s advanced technology has changed my life. It has made both my patients and me happier,” said Dr. Enrico DiVito of the Arizona Center for Laser Dentistry.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

