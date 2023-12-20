Publishing date: 20.12.2023

As of January 1st, 2024, Bodo Möller Chemie will become the exclusive distributor in Germany for SONGWON's Coatings product portfolio which includes SONGNOX® CS antioxidants, SONGSORB® CS UV absorbers and SONGSORB® CS HALS products.

"The excellent partnership we have with Bodo Möller Chemie in other European countries convinced us that with this step we can strengthen SONGWON's market position in Germany, one of the key regions in Europe for the coatings industry," explains Steffen Dobberstein, Leader BU-Coatings. "Bodo Möller's expertise, strong market relationships and excellent customer service, combined with SONGWON's products, will help us consolidate our position as the first choice additives supplier for coatings, paints, adhesives and sealants."

Jürgen Rietschle, Managing Director of Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, adds: "SONGWON's range fits our portfolio perfectly and this new agreement offers our two organizations a promising growth opportunity. The combination of high-quality products with our industrial know-how will allow us to provide even higher added value to all of our customers in Germany."

Based in Offenbach near Frankfurt, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH is part of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group - a leading supplier of specialty chemicals for plastics, adhesives, coatings and other industrial sectors. (www.bm-chemie.com)