Publishing date: 23.04.2024

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of polymer stabilizers in the world and a key global specialty chemicals player, is presenting its sustainable, high-performance coating stabilizers at the American Coatings Show (ACS) 2024 in Indianapolis, USA.

During the show, SONGWON will showcase how its broad and expanded range of coating additives enhances durability and protects surfaces, adhesives and sealants against the harmful effects of light and heat. One of the high-value coatings on display is a liquid hydroxyphenyl triazine (HPT) UV absorber, specially developed to maximize the performance, efficiency and sustainability of coatings for numerous substrates.

Additional highlights include SONGSORB® UV absorbers (UVAs), hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) and SONGNOX® antioxidants (AOs), designed to meet specific requirements for steel, wood, ceramic, plastic and composite coatings used in industries such as automotive and transportation, decoration and architectural, furniture and flooring, industrial and agricultural. Highlighting its firm commitment to coatings industry innovation, SONGWON is also showcasing new and innovative liquid HPT solutions such as its SONGSORB® CS 400 series of high-performance UVAs, SONGSORB® CS AQ01 HALS as well as SONGSORB® CS B Blends, for the growing waterborne coatings segment.

"For SONGWON, the coatings industry is a top priority and we have invested significant resources, particularly in the Americas, to support the growth of this demanding market," said Steffen Dobberstein, Leader Business Unit Coatings at SONGWON. "Our innovative product technology, advanced manufacturing and strong distribution network ensure that we remain at the forefront of the increasingly complex demands and emerging trends within the very diverse coatings industry. Furthermore, the flexibility of our supply chain logistics and tools has resulted in a superior synergy of global reach and local execution".

At ACS 2024, SONGWON's experts will be sharing their coatings expertise and the benefits of SONGWON's product and service solutions with visitors at Booth 1554.