A Statement from David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive on the Passing of the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman Bruton Smith

Please see the statement below from David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic'' or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), on the passing of the Company’s founder and executive chairman Bruton Smith.

“Yesterday, our company’s founder, executive chairman, and my father, Bruton Smith, passed away. He lived a truly remarkable life fulfilling his love for the automobile business, motorsports, philanthropy and most of all his family. I’m forever grateful for the countless opportunities he gave me and invaluable lessons he taught me about life, business, leadership, and the importance of giving back. I’m honored to work with our company’s Board of Directors, leadership team, and over 10,000 teammates to continue executing the vision he had for our company. Today and in the years ahead, Sonic Automotive will honor my father’s legacy through our company’s commitment to our guests, teammates, manufacturer partners, and communities we serve. Bruton Smith was not only an amazing entrepreneur and businessman, he was an even greater dad and my best friend. I used to tell him often that if everyone had a dad like him the world would be a much better place.” David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, Inc.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005962/en/