SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Sonic Automotive, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - SAH

09/29/2020 | 12:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic") (NYSE: SAH) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Sonic and its shareholders.  If you are a Sonic shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Sonic's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Sonic in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Sonic, and whether Sonic has suffered damages as a result.  Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating fiduciary duty breaches regarding recent compensation awards to Sonic executives.

What You Can Do

If you are a Sonic shareholder, you may have legal claims against Sonic's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-continues-investigating-sonic-automotive-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--sah-301140138.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
