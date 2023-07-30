



Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Delaware

1-13395 56-2010790 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

4401 Colwick Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28211 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (704)566-2400

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share SAH New York Stock Exchange

Item 2.06. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers





(b) On July 21, 2023, John W. Harris III, notified Sonic Automotive, Inc. (the "Company") of his decision to resign from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective as of August 31, 2023. Mr. Harris is resigning for personal reasons and not as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.













SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. July 28, 2023 By: /s/ STEPHEN K. COSS Stephen K. Coss Senior Vice President and General Counsel









sah-20230721