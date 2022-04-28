Sonic Automotive : Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K

Sonic Automotive Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results





Record First Quarter Revenues and EPS Driven by Strong Demand and Benefits from Strategic Acquisitions

13th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year EPS Growth





CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 28, 2022 - Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.





Key Highlights





•All-time record quarterly revenues of $3.6 billion, up 28.7% year-over-year

•Record first quarter income from continuing operations before taxes of $128.9 million, up 77.5% year-over-year

•Record first quarter net income from continuing operations of $97.3 million ($2.33 per diluted share, up 89.4% year-over-year)

•Record low first quarter selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 67.7% (59.8% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 1,060 basis points year-over-year)

•All-time record quarterly total Finance & Insurance ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit of $2,495, up 22.0% year-over-year

•Record first quarter EchoPark revenues of $625.3 million, up 23.3% year-over-year

•Since the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Sonic has repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $76.1 million





Commentary





David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, commented, "Building on our record performance in 2021, Sonic generated record first quarter revenues and earnings per share, including 89.4% year-over-year EPS growth. These exceptional results were driven by persistent consumer demand, our enhanced digital sales and marketing initiatives as well as the tremendous efforts of our teammates. Despite inventory constraints and inflation due to ongoing supply chain issues, we continue to see solid consumer demand for vehicle sales and parts and services throughout our business. With these favorable trends and our continued focus on executing our long-term strategic growth plan for Sonic and EchoPark, we remain confident in reaching our stated goal of $28 billion in total revenues by 2025."





Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, stated, "In 2022, we have continued the nationwide expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand, opening locations in three new markets and rolling out the new EchoPark.com to 80% of our EchoPark web traffic nationwide. Early results from our enhanced digital retail platform continue to exceed our expectations, driving higher conversion rates, incremental out-of-market sales volume, and high F&I product attachment rates. Our focus on the guest experience continues to pay dividends, with EchoPark recently achieving the highest guest experience scores in the pre-owned competitive segment. With the continuing evolution of our digital retail offerings and our exceptional guest experience, we believe EchoPark's omnichannel strategy is well-positioned to grow market share in the highly fragmented used vehicle market. We remain focused on achieving our goal of 90% U.S. population coverage by 2025, delivering 575,000 vehicles and generating $14 billion in annual EchoPark revenues by that time."





Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Our consistently strong sales performance, expense management, cash flow generation and balanced capital allocation strategy have all contributed to our solid financial position, allowing Sonic to raise its quarterly cash dividend by 108% in the first quarter. These attributes have also enabled the Company to repurchase approximately 1.7 million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $76.1 million since the end of 2021. These actions all demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our business model, our positive operating outlook, and our dedication to returning capital to our stockholders."

















First Quarter Segment Highlights





The financial measures discussed below are results for the first quarter of 2022 with comparisons made to the first quarter of 2021, unless otherwise noted.





•Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include:

◦Same store revenues up 4.6%, same store gross profit up 26.9%

◦Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume down 14.5%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit up 134.4%, to $6,799

◦Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 16.2%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit up 35.7%, to $1,728

◦Same store parts, service and collision repair gross profit up 10.0%; same store customer pay gross profit up 20.6%; same store warranty gross profit down 3.6%; same store gross margin down 110 basis points, to 49.2%

◦Same store F&I gross profit up 6.6%; all-time record quarterly reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,448, up 28.2%

◦On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, Franchised Dealerships Segment new vehicle inventory had approximately 15 days' supply, and Franchised Dealerships Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 33 days' supply





•EchoPark Segment operating results include:

◦Record first quarter EchoPark revenues of $625.3 million, up 23.3% year-over-year

◦First quarter EchoPark retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 14,995, down 23.8% year-over-year

◦EchoPark market share was 2.1% of the 1-4-year old vehicle segment in our current markets (on a same market basis, EchoPark share was 3.2% of the 1-4-year old vehicle segment)

◦EchoPark reported pre-tax loss of $34.9 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $29.0 million (including market expansion-related losses of $11.8 million and $11.1 million, respectively)

◦On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, EchoPark Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 57 days' supply (including the effect of building up inventory for newly opened and future locations)





* Please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.





Dividend





Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on July 15, 2022 to all stockholders of record on June 15, 2022.





First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call





Senior management will hold a conference call today at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern).





Investor presentation and earnings press release materials will be accessible beginning prior to the conference call on the Company's website at ir.sonicautomotive.com.





To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com.





For telephone access to this conference call, please register in advance using this link:













After registering, you will receive a confirmation that includes dial-in numbers and a unique conference call access code and PIN for entry. Registration remains available through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.





A conference call replay will be available beginning two hours following the call for 14 days at ir.sonicautomotive.com.





About Sonic Automotive





Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.





About EchoPark Automotive





EchoPark Automotive is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of nearly new pre-owned vehicles in America today. Our rapid growth plan is expected to bring our unique business model to 90% of the U.S. population by 2025, utilizing one of the most innovative technology-enabled sales strategies in our industry. Our approach provides a personalized and proven guest-centric buying process that consistently delivers award winning guest experiences and superior value to car buyers nationwide, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. We believe EchoPark is on pace to become the #1 retailer in the nearly new pre-owned vehicle market by 2025, and is already making its mark by earning the 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, expanding its Owner Experience Centers, developing an all-new digital ecommerce platform and focusing on growing its brand nationwide. EchoPark's mission is in its name: Every Car deserves a Happy Owner. This drives the car buying experience for guests and differentiates EchoPark from the competition. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.





Forward-Looking Statements





Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected future revenue levels, EchoPark's omnichannel strategy, and future population coverage. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the Company's business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management's views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, supply chain disruptions and manufacturing delays, labor shortages, the impacts of inflation and increases in interest rates, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, future levels of consumer demand for new and used vehicles, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the integration of the RFJ Auto acquisition, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and information filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted EBITDA. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the schedules included in this press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results.













Company Contacts





Investor Inquiries:

Heath Byrd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (704) 566-2400

Danny Wieland, Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Reporting (704) 927-3462

ir@sonicautomotive.com





Press Inquiries:

Danielle DeVoren / Joshua Greenwald

212-896-1272 / 646-379-7971

ddevoren@kcsa.com/jgreenwald@kcsa.com













Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 % Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,351.3 $ 1,134.0 19.2 % Fleet new vehicles 148.6 22.3 566.4 % Total new vehicles 1,499.9 1,156.3 29.7 % Used vehicles 1,370.9 1,090.1 25.8 % Wholesale vehicles 168.7 74.8 125.5 % Total vehicles 3,039.5 2,321.2 30.9 % Parts, service and collision repair 380.5 320.9 18.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net 166.6 144.7 15.1 % Total revenues 3,586.6 2,786.8 28.7 % Cost of sales: Retail new vehicles (1,183.6) (1,064.8) (11.2) % Fleet new vehicles (147.8) (22.1) (568.8) % Total new vehicles (1,331.4) (1,086.9) (22.5) % Used vehicles (1,322.7) (1,059.2) (24.9) % Wholesale vehicles (167.3) (73.9) (126.4) % Total vehicles (2,821.4) (2,220.0) (27.1) % Parts, service and collision repair (193.9) (165.9) (16.9) % Total cost of sales (3,015.3) (2,385.9) (26.4) % Gross profit 571.3 400.9 42.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (387.0) (289.4) (33.7) % Impairment charges - - - % Depreciation and amortization (29.9) (23.6) (26.7) % Operating income (loss) 154.4 87.9 75.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (5.0) (5.1) 2.0 % Interest expense, other, net (20.8) (10.3) (101.9) % Other income (expense), net 0.3 0.1 200.0 % Total other income (expense) (25.5) (15.3) (66.7) % Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 128.9 72.6 77.5 % Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (31.6) (18.9) (67.2) % Income (loss) from continuing operations 97.3 53.7 81.2 % Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes - 0.7 (100.0) % Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) - (0.2) 100.0 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations - 0.5 (100.0) % Net income (loss) $ 97.3 $ 54.2 79.5 % Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.41 $ 1.29 86.8 % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - 0.02 (100.0) % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.41 $ 1.31 84.0 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding 40.4 41.5 2.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.33 $ 1.23 89.4 % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - 0.02 (100.0) % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.33 $ 1.25 86.4 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding 41.8 43.5 3.9 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % Results of Operations - Consolidated

















Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,345.7 $ 1,134.0 18.7 % Fleet new vehicles 148.6 22.3 566.4 % Total new vehicles 1,494.3 1,156.3 29.2 % Used vehicles 853.7 661.5 29.1 % Wholesale vehicles 106.3 56.2 89.1 % Total vehicles 2,454.3 1,874.0 31.0 % Parts, service and collision repair 380.5 308.1 23.5 % Finance, insurance and other, net 126.5 97.6 29.6 % Total revenues 2,961.3 2,279.7 29.9 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 166.6 69.2 140.8 % Fleet new vehicles 0.8 0.3 166.7 % Total new vehicles 167.4 69.5 140.9 % Used vehicles 46.9 32.0 46.6 % Wholesale vehicles (0.4) 0.7 (157.1) % Total vehicles 213.9 102.2 109.3 % Parts, service and collision repair 186.6 155.3 20.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 126.5 97.5 29.7 % Total gross profit 527.0 355.0 48.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (315.2) (250.1) (26.0) % Impairment charges - - NM Depreciation and amortization (24.9) (20.4) (22.2) % Operating income (loss) 186.9 84.5 121.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (3.3) (4.1) 19.5 % Interest expense, other, net (20.0) (10.0) (100.0) % Other income (expense), net 0.2 0.2 - % Total other income (expense) (23.1) (13.9) (66.2) % Income (loss) before taxes 163.8 70.6 132.0 % Add: impairment charges - - NM Segment income (loss) $ 163.8 $ 70.6 132.0 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 24,602 23,817 3.3 % Fleet new vehicles 4,381 541 709.8 % Total new vehicles 28,983 24,358 19.0 % Used vehicles 27,078 27,236 (0.6) % Wholesale vehicles 6,772 6,832 (0.9) % Retail new & used vehicles 51,680 51,053 1.2 % Used-to-New Ratio 0.93 1.12 17.0 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 6,771 $ 2,906 133.0 % Fleet new vehicles $ 193 $ 459 (58.0) % Total new vehicles $ 5,777 $ 2,852 102.6 % Used vehicles $ 1,731 $ 1,175 47.3 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,448 $ 1,910 28.2 %

NM = Not Meaningful













Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,109.7 $ 1,130.7 (1.9) % Fleet new vehicles 13.6 22.3 (39.0) % Total new vehicles 1,123.3 1,153.0 (2.6) % Used vehicles 723.1 659.1 9.7 % Wholesale vehicles 82.5 56.0 47.3 % Total vehicles 1,928.9 1,868.1 3.3 % Parts, service and collision repair 344.7 306.9 12.3 % Finance, insurance and other, net 98.1 92.0 6.6 % Total revenues 2,371.7 2,267.0 4.6 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 137.9 68.8 100.4 % Fleet new vehicles 0.7 0.3 133.3 % Total new vehicles 138.6 69.1 100.6 % Used vehicles 39.2 34.5 13.6 % Wholesale vehicles (0.4) 0.8 (150.0) % Total vehicles 177.4 104.4 69.9 % Parts, service and collision repair 169.7 154.3 10.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net 98.1 92.0 6.6 % Total gross profit $ 445.2 $ 350.7 26.9 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 20,283 23,736 (14.5) % Fleet new vehicles 277 541 (48.8) % Total new vehicles 20,560 24,277 (15.3) % Used vehicles 22,717 27,120 (16.2) % Wholesale vehicles 5,362 6,803 (21.2) % Retail new & used vehicles 43,000 50,856 (15.4) % Used-to-New Ratio 1.10 1.12 (1.1) % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 6,799 $ 2,900 134.4 % Fleet new vehicles $ 2,348 $ 459 411.5 % New vehicles $ 6,739 $ 2,846 136.9 % Used vehicles $ 1,728 $ 1,273 35.7 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,280 $ 1,808 26.1 %





Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.













EchoPark Segment - Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 5.6 $ - 100.0 % Used vehicles 517.2 441.4 17.2 % Wholesale vehicles 62.4 18.6 235.5 % Total vehicles 585.2 460.0 27.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 40.1 47.1 (14.5) % Total revenues 625.3 507.1 23.3 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 1.1 - 100.0 % Used vehicles 1.3 (1.4) 192.9 % Wholesale vehicles 1.8 0.2 800.0 % Total vehicles 4.2 (1.2) 450.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net 40.1 46.9 (14.5) % Total gross profit 44.3 45.9 (3.5) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (71.8) (39.3) (82.6) % Impairment charges - - - % Depreciation and amortization (5.0) (3.2) (56.3) % Operating income (loss) (32.5) 3.4 NM Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (1.7) (1.0) (70.0) % Interest expense, other, net (0.8) (0.3) (166.7) % Other income (expense), net 0.1 (0.1) 200.0 % Total other income (expense) (2.4) (1.4) (71.4) % Income (loss) before taxes (34.9) 2.0 NM Add: impairment charges - - NM Segment income (loss) $ (34.9) $ 2.0 NM Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 85 - 100.0 % Used vehicles 14,995 19,670 (23.8) % Wholesale vehicles 3,649 2,861 27.5 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,755 $ 2,318 18.8 %





NM = Not Meaningful













EchoPark Segment - Same Market

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 4.0 $ - 100.0 % Used vehicles 293.4 391.7 (25.1) % Wholesale vehicles 45.4 16.6 173.5 % Total vehicles 342.8 408.3 (16.0) % Finance, insurance and other, net 22.4 41.9 (46.5) % Total revenues 365.2 450.2 (18.9) % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 0.4 - 100.0 % Used vehicles (3.9) (1.6) (143.8) % Wholesale vehicles 1.8 0.1 NM Total vehicles (1.7) (1.5) (13.3) % Parts, service and collision repair - - - % Finance, insurance and other, net 22.4 41.9 (46.5) % Total gross profit $ 20.7 $ 40.4 (48.8) % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 44 - 100.0 % Used vehicles 8,984 17,358 (48.2) % Wholesale vehicles 2,438 2,501 (2.5) % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,064 $ 2,327 (11.3) %

NM = Not Meaningful





Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.













Consolidated Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 252.5 $ 188.5 $ (64.0) (34.0) % Advertising 26.2 12.2 (14.0) (114.8) % Rent 12.7 13.7 1.0 7.3 % Other 95.6 75.0 (20.6) (27.5) % Total SG&A expenses $ 387.0 $ 289.4 $ (97.6) (33.7) % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 44.2 % 47.0 % 280 bps Advertising 4.6 % 3.0 % (160) bps Rent 2.2 % 3.4 % 120 bps Other 16.7 % 18.8 % 210 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 67.7 % 72.2 % 450 bps





Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 215.1 $ 165.4 $ (49.7) (30.0) % Advertising 7.9 5.8 (2.1) (36.2) % Rent 10.9 12.1 1.2 9.9 % Other 81.3 66.8 (14.5) (21.7) % Total SG&A expenses $ 315.2 $ 250.1 $ (65.1) (26.0) % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 40.8 % 46.6 % 580 bps Advertising 1.5 % 1.6 % 10 bps Rent 2.1 % 3.4 % 130 bps Other 15.4 % 18.8 % 340 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 59.8 % 70.4 % 1,060 bps













EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2022 2021 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 37.4 $ 23.1 $ (14.3) (61.9) % Advertising 18.3 6.4 (11.9) (185.9) % Rent 1.8 1.6 (0.2) (12.5) % Other 14.3 8.2 (6.1) (74.4) % Total SG&A expenses $ 71.8 $ 39.3 $ (32.5) (82.7) % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 84.4 % 50.3 % (3,410) bps Advertising 41.3 % 13.9 % (2,740) bps Rent 4.1 % 3.5 % (60) bps Other 32.3 % 17.9 % (1,440) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 162.1 % 85.6 % (7,650) bps

















Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Franchised Dealerships Segment EchoPark Segment Discontinued Operations Total Franchised Dealerships Segment EchoPark Segment Discontinued Operations Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 97.3 $ 54.2 Provision for income taxes 31.6 19.1 Income (loss) before taxes $ 163.8 $ (34.9) $ - $ 128.9 $ 70.6 $ 2.0 $ 0.7 $ 73.3 Non-floor plan interest 19.0 0.7 - 19.7 9.1 0.4 - 9.5 Depreciation and amortization 25.9 5.2 - 31.1 21.2 3.3 - 24.5 Stock-based compensation expense 4.4 - - 4.4 3.5 - - 3.5 Long-term compensation charges - - - - - 0.5 - 0.5 Loss (gain) on franchise and real estate disposals (1.1) - - (1.1) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 212.0 $ (29.0) $ - $ 183.0 $ 104.4 $ 6.2 $ 0.7 $ 111.3







