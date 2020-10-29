Log in
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.    SAH

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(SAH)
Sonic Automotive : XBRL Q3 2020

10/29/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Registrant Name SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Entity Central Index Key 0001043509
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Document Type 10-Q
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol SAH
Amendment Flag false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Small Business false
City Area Code (704)
Entity Address, Address Line One 4401 Colwick Road
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 28211
Entity Tax Identification Number 56-2010790
Local Phone Number 566-2400
Entity File Number 1-13395
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Address, City or Town Charlotte,
Entity Address, State or Province NC
Document Quarterly Report true
Class A Common Stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 30,020,591
Class B common stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 12,029,375

Sonic Automotive Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 21:59:08 UTC

