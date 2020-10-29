Sonic Automotive : XBRL Q3 2020
10/29/2020 | 06:00pm EDT
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Registrant Name
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Entity Central Index Key
0001043509
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Document Type
10-Q
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Trading Symbol
SAH
Amendment Flag
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Small Business
false
City Area Code
(704)
Entity Address, Address Line One
4401 Colwick Road
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
28211
Entity Tax Identification Number
56-2010790
Local Phone Number
566-2400
Entity File Number
1-13395
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Address, City or Town
Charlotte,
Entity Address, State or Province
NC
Document Quarterly Report
true
Class A Common Stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
30,020,591
Class B common stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
12,029,375
Sales 2020
9 850 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-55,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
656 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-28,8x
Yield 2020
0,97%
Capitalization
1 578 M
1 578 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,23x
EV / Sales 2021
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
9 300
Free-Float
29,7%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
48,50 $
Last Close Price
37,04 $
Spread / Highest target
67,4%
Spread / Average Target
30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,51%
