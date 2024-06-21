Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive sales and services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services, collectively, Fixed Operations; and arrangement of third-party financing, extended warranties, service contracts, insurance, and other aftermarket products, collectively, finance and insurance (F&I) for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges third-party F&I product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports segment offers guests sales of both new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, personal watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles; Fixed Operations activities; and F&I services.