    SOFO   US83545R2076

SONIC FOUNDRY, INC.

(SOFO)
Sonic Foundry : Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
MADISON, Wis. - August 12, 2021 - Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

View Full Results

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues of $8.7 million, 9 percent increase compared to the $7.9 million revenue in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin was $6.0 million, or 70 percent of sales, compared to $5.7 million, or 73 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.6 million, comprised of $2.3 million from forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program loan, and $0.3 million from operations. Net income per share was $0.33, compared to net income of $107 thousand, or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $606 thousand compared to $353 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Sonic Foundry Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,18 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 38,2%
Income Statement Evolution
