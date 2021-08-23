Sonic Foundry : Proforma Balance Sheet of the Registrant at June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As Reported Proforma Proforma

June 30, 2021 Transactions June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,445 3,425 (1) $ 8,870

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $233 & $236 5,448 5,448

Inventories 449 449

Investment in sales-type lease, current 148 148

Capitalized commissions, current 300 300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 930 930

Total current assets 12,720 16,145

Property and equipment:

Leasehold improvements 1,113 1,113

Computer equipment 8,377 8,377

Furniture and fixtures 1,549 1,549

Total property and equipment 11,039 11,039

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 8,066 8,066

Property and equipment, net 2,973 2,973

Other assets:

Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 189 189

Capitalized commissions, long-term 69 69

Right-of-use assets under operating leases 2,853 2,853

Other long-term assets 769 769

Total assets $ 19,573 $ 22,998

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable $ 724 $ 724

Accrued liabilities 2,387 2,387

Current portion of unearned revenue 7,947 7,947

Current portion of finance lease obligations 83 83

Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,150 1,150

Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts - -

Total current liabilities 12,291 12,291

Long-term portion of unearned revenue 1,850 1,850

Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 26 26

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 1,721 1,721

Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 552 552

Derivative liability, at fair value 63 63

Other liabilities 31 31

Total liabilities 16,534 16,534

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued - -

9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in - -

5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued - -

Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 8,063,713 and 7,965,325 shares issued, respectively and 8,050,997 and 7,952,609 shares outstanding, respectively 81 9 (1) 90

Additional paid-in capital 209,693 3,416 (1) 213,109

Accumulated deficit (205,984 ) (205,984 )

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (582 ) (582 )

Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 ) (169 )

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 3,039 6,464