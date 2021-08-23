Sonic Foundry : Proforma Balance Sheet of the Registrant at June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)
08/23/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
As Reported
Proforma
Proforma
June 30, 2021
Transactions
June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,445
3,425
(1)
$
8,870
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $233 & $236
5,448
5,448
Inventories
449
449
Investment in sales-type lease, current
148
148
Capitalized commissions, current
300
300
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
930
930
Total current assets
12,720
16,145
Property and equipment:
Leasehold improvements
1,113
1,113
Computer equipment
8,377
8,377
Furniture and fixtures
1,549
1,549
Total property and equipment
11,039
11,039
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
8,066
8,066
Property and equipment, net
2,973
2,973
Other assets:
Investment in sales-type lease, long-term
189
189
Capitalized commissions, long-term
69
69
Right-of-use assets under operating leases
2,853
2,853
Other long-term assets
769
769
Total assets
$
19,573
$
22,998
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
724
$
724
Accrued liabilities
2,387
2,387
Current portion of unearned revenue
7,947
7,947
Current portion of finance lease obligations
83
83
Current portion of operating lease obligations
1,150
1,150
Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts
-
-
Total current liabilities
12,291
12,291
Long-term portion of unearned revenue
1,850
1,850
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations
26
26
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
1,721
1,721
Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts
552
552
Derivative liability, at fair value
63
63
Other liabilities
31
31
Total liabilities
16,534
16,534
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued
-
-
9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in
-
-
5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 8,063,713 and 7,965,325 shares issued, respectively and 8,050,997 and 7,952,609 shares outstanding, respectively
81
9
(1)
90
Additional paid-in capital
209,693
3,416
(1)
213,109
Accumulated deficit
(205,984
)
(205,984
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(582
)
(582
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares
(169
)
(169
)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
3,039
6,464
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
19,573
$
22,998
(1) Represents $3,500,000 issuance of common stock at $3.70 per share, less expenses of $75,000, completed July 27, 2021
