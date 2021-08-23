Log in
Sonic Foundry : Proforma Balance Sheet of the Registrant at June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

08/23/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As Reported

Proforma

Proforma

June 30, 2021

Transactions

June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,445 3,425 (1) $ 8,870

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $233 & $236

5,448 5,448

Inventories

449 449

Investment in sales-type lease, current

148 148

Capitalized commissions, current

300 300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

930 930

Total current assets

12,720 16,145

Property and equipment:

Leasehold improvements

1,113 1,113

Computer equipment

8,377 8,377

Furniture and fixtures

1,549 1,549

Total property and equipment

11,039 11,039

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

8,066 8,066

Property and equipment, net

2,973 2,973

Other assets:

Investment in sales-type lease, long-term

189 189

Capitalized commissions, long-term

69 69

Right-of-use assets under operating leases

2,853 2,853

Other long-term assets

769 769

Total assets

$ 19,573 $ 22,998

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 724 $ 724

Accrued liabilities

2,387 2,387

Current portion of unearned revenue

7,947 7,947

Current portion of finance lease obligations

83 83

Current portion of operating lease obligations

1,150 1,150

Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts

- -

Total current liabilities

12,291 12,291

Long-term portion of unearned revenue

1,850 1,850

Long-term portion of finance lease obligations

26 26

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

1,721 1,721

Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts

552 552

Derivative liability, at fair value

63 63

Other liabilities

31 31

Total liabilities

16,534 16,534

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued

- -

9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in

- -

5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued

- -

Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 8,063,713 and 7,965,325 shares issued, respectively and 8,050,997 and 7,952,609 shares outstanding, respectively

81 9 (1) 90

Additional paid-in capital

209,693 3,416 (1) 213,109

Accumulated deficit

(205,984 ) (205,984 )

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(582 ) (582 )

Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares

(169 ) (169 )

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

3,039 6,464

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 19,573 $ 22,998

(1) Represents $3,500,000 issuance of common stock at $3.70 per share, less expenses of $75,000, completed July 27, 2021

Disclaimer

Sonic Foundry Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 19:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
