Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that Company CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. has been invited to present at the conference on Emerging Growth in A.I., presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th, & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The conference will explore how the continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. Participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

Mozden commented, “We're thrilled to be part of the upcoming Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., along with many of today’s leading technology companies. I look forward to the opportunity to share how our Vidable team is leveraging advances in A.I. technology to drive productivity and efficiencies for enterprise video platforms through new generative, engagement and analytics capabilities.”

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable® and Global Learning Exchange™ which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results, and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

