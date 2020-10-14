Mediasite to Showcase Advanced Integration with Zoom at Zoomtopia this Week

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools and businesses use web and video conference systems prolifically for remote work and live online learning, it is critical those meetings and classes turn into evergreen learning content in a central and secure virtual information hub. The seamless integration between Mediasite and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. makes that possible and will be showcased at the virtual Zoomtopia 2020 this week.

Mediasite’s Senior Vice President of North America Sales Elizabeth Collins will present on a panel discussion, Enriching Distance Learning with Collaboration, Content Management, and LMS Apps, at 3 pm CT Thursday at Zoom’s user conference.

Creating a robust, interactive video channel of Mediasite + Zoom recordings

Collins will discuss Mediasite’s advanced integration with Zoom. The integration lets users record and schedule Zoom meetings in the Mediasite platform and turn them into valuable tools on-demand, complete with accessibility features, robust search, interactivity options, back-end analytics and more. Plus, via Mediasite’s integration with all leading learning management systems (LMS), instructors can automatically have the content uploaded to specific courses within their LMS with fully automated transcripts of the Zoom recordings. This creates easy access for students where they are most comfortable learning.

“COVID-19 has forever changed the educational and corporate landscape, and that’s not a bad thing. Streaming video has an amazing ability to reach people in new and exciting ways,” Collins said. “I wholeheartedly believe that technology, when leveraged to its full potential, can help produce virtual experiences that are personal and effective. Using the right tools in tandem, like streaming Mediasite video and collaborative Zoom calls, creates an engaging, interactive viewing experience. I’m excited to be part of Zoomtopia this week to help attendees understand how to maximize their online meetings and classes in this video-first world.”

A hybrid-flex (HyFlex) teaching and learning environment with Mediasite + Zoom at Florida Atlantic University

Also on the Zoomtopia panel are longtime Mediasite users Joanne Julia and Crystal Barger of Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Julia is Director of Instructional Technologies and Barger is Assistant Director of LMS Support Services at FAU. At the start of the pandemic, FAU expanded its Mediasite deployment to create a HyFlex environment in which courses are delivered both in person and online simultaneously.

Over the summer, the university added Mediasite Mini Recorders in 14 HyFlex classrooms in support of faculty instruction. Mediasite Minis are automated plug-and-play streaming appliances for small and technology-light rooms.

FAU updated 40 classrooms total as part of the project. A number of faculty recorded supplemental video lessons at home with Mediasite Mosaic, the one-click video capture app, as well as their live lessons. Numerous synchronous classes are streamed and recorded with both Mediasite and Zoom. All lesson videos are automatically uploaded into Mediasite and available in FAU’s Canvas LMS for students to access as a study tool.

Learn about the latest Mediasite + Zoom integration and how FAU is embracing these tools at Zoomtopia, as well as at www.mediasite.com/zoom.

Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, Mediasite quickly and cost-effectively scales the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Mediasite’s solutions create the most engaging, data-rich and personalized communication experiences possible as the world collaborates from a distance.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

