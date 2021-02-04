Log in
SONIC FOUNDRY, INC.

SONIC FOUNDRY, INC.

(SOFO)
Sonic Foundry : Names Two Senior Vice Presidents

02/04/2021 | 03:29pm EST
MADISON, Wis. -January 13, 2021-Sonic Foundry, the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions as well asvirtual and hybrid events, today announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents. These new positionssupport the company's efforts to create new revenuestreams, open new marketshare,and increasecustomer satisfaction and report directly to CEO Joe Mozden Jr.

Steve McKee isSVP Product & Technologywhere he leadsthecompany'sproduct development efforts, ensuring theMediasite solutions brought to the current and new markets continue to meet industrydemands. McKee brings over 30 yearsofexperiencein product and operations leadership forfast-growing technology organizations. His most recent role was Head of Product at Gloo, a SaaS company that usestechnology to accelerate the growth of the digital church and transform personal growth in churches and other social service organizations. Prior, he served as SVP of Marketing Platforms at Wiland, a marketing intelligence firm and VP, Marketing Technology Group atMerkle, Inc.,a global customer experience management company.

Duane Glader isSVP Sales & Marketing, leading the company's North American sales and global marketing efforts. He comes from DeVry University where he served as Senior Director Strategic Accounts for the past four years. A business growth senior sales leader, Glader has a track record in Fortune 1000 B2B sales, key account management and emerging markets. Prior, he served as Director of Business Development at Colorado Technical University where he led the national sales team.

'These new positions onour team reflect our company'scommitment to creating new growth, and I am excited to welcome Steve and Duane to Sonic Foundry. They both havehighly entrepreneurial backgrounds withimpressive track recordsof driving new product and sales growth,' said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry.'I am confident that they- alongsideourextremely dedicated employees who continue tomakeMediasite the trusted partner for schools and organizations worldwide- willhelp to expand our current video footprint and offer new ideas for how we will evolve our solutions during this unprecedented time in the enterprise video industry's history.'

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Sonic Foundry Inc. published this content on 13 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
