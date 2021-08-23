Media Release: Full Year Results to 30 June 2021

"As a global healthcare organisation, we have continued to play a major role in combating the COVID- 19 pandemic, by providing 30 million PCR tests and over 2 million serology tests to date. We are also proud to be the largest non-government provider of COVID-19 vaccinations in Australia. These contributions would not have been possible without the investments in people and infrastructure that Sonic has made over more than two decades. The thought-leadership and innovation provided by our pathologists and scientists has been invaluable, as has the flexibility, dedication and courage of our managers and other staff. Our medical centres, specimen collection and drive-through centres, courier networks, laboratories, IT systems, and supply chains have all been essential to conduct the high quality, high volume COVID-related services we continue to provide.

Sonic's CEO, Dr Colin Goldschmidt, said: "Sonic Healthcare's strong performance in the 2021 financial year reflects the heroic efforts of our 38,000 staff around the world, galvanised by our Medical Leadership culture, to meet the ever-evolving demands of providing seamless essential healthcare services for 138 million patients during a pandemic. I wish to sincerely thank each one of our staff for their unwavering commitments to our patients, our communities and to Sonic Healthcare.

"Whilst a huge amount of time and effort has gone into combating the pandemic, we have never lost sight of the importance of continuing to provide our usual high quality medical diagnostic services. Whilst our total revenue grew 28% in FY2021, our base business revenue grew by 6% on a like-for-like basis. The base business has become increasingly resilient to impacts of pandemic waves and benefits from our geographical and business diversification.

"In total, excluding currency movements, Sonic's laboratory operations achieved organic revenue growth of 37%, enhanced by COVID-19 testing, and EBITDA growth of 97%, showing strong operating leverage. Our Imaging division's revenue growth of 19% and EBITDA growth of 24% was also very pleasing.

"In addition to organic growth, Sonic continues to focus on synergistic acquisitions and other growth opportunities, supported by our current record low gearing levels, geographic footprint, leading market positions and brands, and our deeply embedded Medical Leadership culture. We were delighted to recently announce the pending acquisition of Canberra Imaging Group, following on from our move in March 2021 to majority ownership of Epworth Medical Imaging. We are actively considering further acquisition opportunities, as well as bidding for a number of outsourcing contracts."

