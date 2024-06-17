* RBA meeting on Tuesday

* Energy stocks hit lowest level in nearly 2 years

* NZ shares log two consecutive sessions of losses

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight mining and energy stocks, while investors exercised caution ahead the central bank's monetary policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,700.300 points. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Friday and recorded its worst week since the week-ending April 19.

Market participants are bracing for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting and decision, both due on Tuesday, with all eyes on the central bank's interest rate outlook.

Hopes for an early rate cut have faded after data, including a stronger-than-expected Australian employment

report

, dented hopes for an early rate cut.

Investors are expecting the RBA to hold its key policy rate steady for a fifth straight meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

The domestic benchmark is down as investors are nervous about the RBA decision and some money (is) coming off the table, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

"I don’t think the RBA will move in and (take) direction before the Fed (Federal Reserve), Smoling said, referring to the Australian central bank waiting for the Fed to move on rate cuts.

On the day, bellwether miners lost 1.2% as economic data, including weaker-than-expected data in China's property sector, led to a fall in iron ore prices.

Top miner BHP Group fell 1.2%, while Rio Tinto dropped 1.7%.

Energy stocks lost 1.5%, tracking lower oil prices following weaker U.S. consumer demand.

Woodside Energy fell 1% and Santos fell 1.2%.

In contrast, financials gained 0.3% with the 'Big Four' banks rising between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Health stocks also gained 0.4%, with healthcare provider Sonic Healthcare rising 1.8%.

Information technology stocks lost 1.5% while real estate stocks shed 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% to 11,698.5100 points. (Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)