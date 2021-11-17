Log in
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
38.58 AUD   +0.13%
Sonic Healthcare : 2021 AGM - CEO Presentation

11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST
ersonal use only

CEO's AGM Presentation

Dr Colin Goldschmidt

18 November 2021

Headlines

FY 2021 results

only

Revenue

A$8.8 billion (28% growth)

EBITDA

A$2.6 billion (81% growth)

Net profit

A$1.3 billion (149% growth)

Balance sheet set for growth by acquisition

use

ersonal

  • Gearing at record low level
  • Available liquidity ~A$1.5 billion

Progressive dividend strategy maintained

  • Final dividend $0.55 per share (franked to 65%)

Strong performance driven by Medical Leadership culture and heroic efforts of 38,000 global staff

Sonic Healthcare Limited l 2021 Annual General Meeting

18 November 2021

COVID-19

Sonic's COVID testing capability continues to play a crucial role in pandemic control Sonic contributing essential healthcare services

only

~138 million patients served globally in FY 2021

~36 million COVID PCR tests performed to date in ~60 Sonic laboratories globally

COVID vaccinations - Sonic is Australia's largest non-government vaccination provider

Sonic's pandemic contribution supported by

use

Medical Leadership culture

Decades of investment in people and infrastructure

Significant revenue and earnings contribution from COVID testing in FY 2021 and FY 2022 YTD

Outstanding achievement by Sonic's global staff, working in unrelenting and difficult conditions

ersonal

Sonic Healthcare Limited l 2021 Annual General Meeting

18 November 2021

FY 2021 Revenue Split

SCS/Other

A$410M

use only

NZ

A$29M

Belgium

A$187M 2%

Switzerland

A$579M

7%

UK & Ireland

A$728M

8%

Imaging A$620M 7%

5%

USA

A$2,239M

25%

Revenue in A$ millions

Total Revenue A$8,754 million (including A$3 million interest)

SCS / Other = Sonic Clinical Services (IPN Medical Centres, Sonic HealthPlus, other clinical

ersonal

Australia A$1,977M 23%

Germany A$1,982M 23%

service entities) and other minor operations

Revenue - FY 2021

only

FY 2021 base business revenue*

Up 6% on FY 2020

Up 4% on FY 2019 (pre-pandemic)

Significant contribution from COVID testing

use

* Base business revenue

ersonal

Total revenue excluding COVID revenue

FY 2019 and FY 2020 base business revenues normalised for:

Currency exchange rates

Acquisitions (Aurora, Epworth Medical Imaging, etc)

Disposals (GLP Systems, Ireland)

Non-recurring gains

A$ billions

Base business*

COVID

$9.0

$8.0

$7.0

$6.0

$5.0

$4.0 $3.0

$2.0

$1.0

$0.0

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
