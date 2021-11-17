Sonic Healthcare : 2021 AGM - CEO Presentation

ersonal use only
CEO's AGM Presentation
Dr Colin Goldschmidt
18 November 2021
Headlines
FY 2021 results
Revenue
A$8.8 billion (28% growth)
EBITDA
A$2.6 billion (81% growth)
Net profit
A$1.3 billion (149% growth)
Balance sheet set for growth by acquisition
Progressive dividend strategy maintained
Strong performance driven by Medical Leadership culture and heroic efforts of 38,000 global staff
Sonic Healthcare Limited l 2021 Annual General Meeting
18 November 2021
COVID-19
Sonic's COVID testing capability continues to play a crucial role in pandemic control Sonic contributing essential healthcare services
~138 million patients served globally in FY 2021
~36 million COVID PCR tests performed to date in ~60 Sonic laboratories globally
COVID vaccinations - Sonic is Australia's largest non-government vaccination provider
Sonic's pandemic contribution supported by
Medical Leadership culture
Decades of investment in people and infrastructure
Significant revenue and earnings contribution from COVID testing in FY 2021 and FY 2022 YTD
Outstanding achievement by Sonic's global staff, working in unrelenting and difficult conditions
Sonic Healthcare Limited l 2021 Annual General Meeting
18 November 2021
FY 2021 Revenue Split
SCS/Other
A$410M
NZ
A$29M
Belgium
A$187M 2%
Switzerland
A$579M
7%
UK & Ireland
A$728M
8%
Imaging A$620M 7%
5%
USA
A$2,239M
25%
Revenue in A$ millions
Total Revenue A$8,754 million (including A$3 million interest)
SCS / Other = Sonic Clinical Services (IPN Medical Centres, Sonic HealthPlus, other clinical
Australia A$1,977M 23%
Germany A$1,982M 23%
service entities) and other minor operations
Revenue - FY 2021
FY 2021 base business revenue*
Up 6% on FY 2020
Up 4% on FY 2019 (pre-pandemic)
Significant contribution from COVID testing
* Base business revenue
Total revenue excluding COVID revenue
FY 2019 and FY 2020 base business revenues normalised for:
Currency exchange rates
Acquisitions (Aurora, Epworth Medical Imaging, etc)
Disposals (GLP Systems, Ireland)
Non-recurring gains
A$ billions
Base business*
COVID
$9.0
$8.0
$7.0
$6.0
$5.0
$4.0 $3.0
$2.0
$1.0
$0.0
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
