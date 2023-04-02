Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sonic Healthcare Limited
  News
  Summary
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:45:03 2023-04-02 pm EDT
35.50 AUD   +1.89%
05:34pSonic Healthcare Acquires Germany's Diagnosticum for EUR190 Million
DJ
03/07SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/16Sonic Healthcare Raises Interim Dividend Despite Lower Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
Sonic Healthcare Acquires Germany's Diagnosticum for EUR190 Million

04/02/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Australian pathology services provider Sonic Healthcare Ltd. agreed to pay 190 million euros (US$206.0 million) to acquire German laboratory chain Diagnosticum.

Sonic on Monday said that founder-led Diagnosticum, which operates 15 laboratories and employs 25 pathologists, is expected to generate 65 million euros of revenue in the 2024 fiscal year. Sonic reported 4.08 billion Australian dollars (US$2.73 billion) of revenue in 1H of fiscal 2023.

The all-cash acquisition is not material but will immediately be earnings-per-share accretive when it closes before the end of the 2023 calendar year, Sonic said. The majority of the purchase price is tax deductible in Germany over 15 years as goodwill amortization, it added.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-23 1934ET

Financials
Sales 2023 8 131 M 5 452 M 5 452 M
Net income 2023 735 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2023 884 M 593 M 593 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 16 348 M 10 962 M 10 962 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,84 AUD
Average target price 34,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Stephen Fairy Group Chief Medical Officer
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED16.25%10 962
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.12.66%5 991
SYNLAB AG-16.24%2 309
NEOGENOMICS, INC.88.42%2 219
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-19.13%1 843
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.8.79%1 673
