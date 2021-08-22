Log in
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
Sonic Healthcare Annual Profit More Than Doubles

08/22/2021
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Sonic Healthcare Ltd. said its annual profit more than doubled, as revenue from conducting coronavirus tests more than offset pandemic-related disruptions to some other services that it provides across its global network.

Sonic said its net profit totaled 1.32 billion Australian dollars (US$942 million) in the 12 months through June, up from A$527.7 million a year earlier. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 55 Australian cents a share, up 7.8% on a payout of 51 cents a year earlier.

The global spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus is reinvigorating demand for tests to detect new inflections just as investors had begun to worry that an acceleration in vaccination rates would make them less vital. Countries such as Australia and New Zealand, which had previously had low or zero Covid-19 cases, are now battling to contain outbreaks.

On Monday, Sonic said Covid-19 testing had provided a significant boost to revenue and earnings during fiscal 2021, with around 30 million tests performed in its global network of laboratories. It said revenue rose by 28% to A$8.8 billion. Stripping out the revenue windfall from the tests, Sonic said revenue from its base business rose by 6%.

Sonic said its balance sheet was "set for growth by acquisition," with gearing at a record low and A$1.5 billion of liquidity available.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-21 1901ET

Financials
Sales 2021 8 855 M 6 313 M 6 313 M
Net income 2021 1 231 M 877 M 877 M
Net Debt 2021 1 322 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 20 482 M 14 607 M 14 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,83 AUD
Average target price 37,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Dianne Spargo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED33.22%14 607
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.61%8 149
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-18.48%5 390
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED66.88%4 279
HEALIUS LIMITED38.34%2 203
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED-14.63%2 062