Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sonic Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonic Healthcare : CEO Presentation Half Year Results to 31 December 2021

02/20/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

21 February 2022

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir / Madam

CEO PRESENTATION - HALF-YEAR RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2021

At 10.00am AEDT today, Dr Colin Goldschmidt, Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation of Sonic Healthcare's results for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The slides for that presentation are enclosed.

The release of this announcement was authorised by the Board of Sonic Healthcare Limited.

Yours faithfully

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Paul Alexander

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404

Email: paul.alexander@sonichealthcare.com.au

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 • LEVEL 22, GROSVENOR PLACE • 225 GEORGE STREET • SYDNEY • NSW 2000 • AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 • NORTH RYDE • NSW 1670 • TELEPHONE+61 2 9855 5444 • FACSIMILE +61 2 9878 5066

onlyFinancial and Operational Review

Half-year ended 31 December 2021

useersonalColin Goldschmidt

CEO, Sonic Healthcare

21 February 2022

21 February 2022
Sonic Healthcare Results H1 FY 2022

Forward-looking Statements

onlythat could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse decisions by Governments and healthcare regulators, changes in the competitive environment and billing policies, lawsuits, loss of

This presentation may include forward-looking statements about our financial results, guidance and business prospects that may involve risks and uncertainties,

many of which are outside the control of Sonic Healthcare. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as

of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties

contracts, unexpected growth in costs and expenses and the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statements being made in this presentation do not

use(express or implied) is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward-looking statement will be achieved. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are

constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of Sonic Healthcare. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is

given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person (including Sonic Healthcare). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance

cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The information provided in this presentation is based on and should be read in ersonal

conjunction with the Appendix 4D released to the ASX on 21 February 2022 and may include earnings figures restated on a "constant currency" basis.

2

Headlines

Record financial performance driven by pandemic testing and base business growth H1 FY 2022 results

only

Revenue

A$4.8 billion (7% growth)

EBITDA

A$1.5 billion (18% growth)

Net profit

A$828 million (22% growth)

Acquisitions

A$585 million invested in period, with active pipeline of opportunities

Capital Management

use

Gearing at record low level

ersonal

Available liquidity ~A$1.4 billion

On-market share buy-back up to A$500 million announced

Progressive dividend strategy maintained

Interim dividend $0.40 per share - franked to 100%

Sonic Healthcare Results H1 FY 2022

3

21 February 2022

Financial Summary

A$ million (Actual Currency)

H1 FY 2022

H1 FY 2021

Growth

only

Revenue

4,757

4,432

7%

EBITDA

1,540

1,307

18%

Net profit

828

678

22%

Cash generated from operations

1,041

810

28%

Revenue and earnings

use

Result demonstrates strong operating leverage in laboratory division, with significant

margin expansion

High volumes of COVID testing during the period

Cash generation

ersonal

Strong growth in cash generation reflecting EBITDA growth and lower interest payments

85% conversion of EBITDA to gross operating cash flow*

EBITDA to cash conversion impacted by increased debtors and inventory related to rapid

ramp up of COVID testing in December 2021, as also occurred in December 2020

Sonic Healthcare Results H1 FY 2022

4

* Gross operating cash flow:

Net cash inflow from operating activities before interest and tax (refer Cash Flow in Appendix 4D)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
05:21pSONIC HEALTHCARE : CEO Presentation Half Year Results to 31 December 2021
PU
05:12pSonic Healthcare's 1st Half Profit Up 22%, to Launch A$500 Million Share Buyback
DJ
02/06Banks weigh on Australia shares as ANZ outlook disappoints
RE
02/01SONIC HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - SHL
PU
2021Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease
RE
2021Morgans rates SHL as Add
AQ
2021Sonic Healthcare Limited acquired ProPath Laboratory, Inc.
CI
2021Sonic Healthcare Acquires Texas-Based Anatomical Pathology Company
MT
2021SONIC HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - SHL
PU
2021Sonic Healthcare Limited Signs an Agreement with Harrison.ai to Form a Joint Venture Co..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 432 M 6 770 M 6 770 M
Net income 2022 1 529 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net Debt 2022 413 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 18 038 M 12 947 M 12 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float -
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 37,60 AUD
Average target price 43,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Dianne Spargo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-19.37%12 947
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-28.44%5 866
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-28.62%3 020
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-24.57%2 710
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-42.88%2 400
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.-36.52%1 905