End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
41.35 AUD   +0.85%
01:10aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHL
PU
11/22Morgans rates SHL as Add
AQ
11/18Bruxelles Lambert, Others Bid For $5 Billion Diagnostics Firm Unilabs
MT
Sonic Healthcare : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHL

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SHLAK

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

4,656,633

19/11/2021

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24004196909

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

SHLAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://investors.sonichealthcare.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/T8Ln_c4ibUqyFnnNe9zNRA/docs/agm/2021/SHL

_2021_Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

4,656,633 options granted pursuant to the terms of the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan.

Option exercise price: $39.75

Grant date: 19 November 2021

Expiry date: 19 November 2025

Up to 100% of the options are exercisable from 19 November 2024 until the expiry date, subject to performance

conditions.

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

4,656,633

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

479,669,467

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SHLAM : OPTION EXPIRING 18-NOV-2025 EX $34.21

527,191

SHLAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

17,668,465

SHLAZ : PERFORMANCE RIGHT EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

322,909

SHLAL : OPTION EXPIRING 19-NOV-2024 EX $29.26

588,894

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
