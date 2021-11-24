Sonic Healthcare : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHL
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 24, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SHLAK
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
4,656,633
19/11/2021
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
24004196909
1.3
ASX issuer code
SHL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
SHLAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://investors.sonichealthcare.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/T8Ln_c4ibUqyFnnNe9zNRA/docs/agm/2021/SHL
_2021_Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
4,656,633 options granted pursuant to the terms of the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan.
Option exercise price: $39.75
Grant date: 19 November 2021
Expiry date: 19 November 2025
Up to 100% of the options are exercisable from 19 November 2024 until the expiry date, subject to performance
conditions.
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
4,656,633
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
479,669,467
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SHLAM : OPTION EXPIRING 18-NOV-2025 EX $34.21
527,191
SHLAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
17,668,465
SHLAZ : PERFORMANCE RIGHT EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES
322,909
SHLAL : OPTION EXPIRING 19-NOV-2024 EX $29.26
588,894
