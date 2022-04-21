Sonic Healthcare : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL

Notification of buy-back
Name of entity
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement 21/4/2022
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 2,868,041
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 262,705
Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2 Registration number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SHL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
Daily buy-back notification
Registration number 24004196909
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 21/2/2022
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 20/4/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back
479,729,467
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities
No
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited (ACN 078 652 276)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-market buy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 8/3/2022
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
7/3/2023
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.