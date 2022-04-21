Log in
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:10:29 am EDT
37.15 AUD   +2.14%
04:15aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
04/19SONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
04/13SONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
Sonic Healthcare : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 2,868,041

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 262,705

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

For personal use only

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SHL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Daily buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

Registration number 24004196909

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 21/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 20/4/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

For personal use only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

479,729,467

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited (ACN 078 652 276)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

For personal use only

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 8/3/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

7/3/2023

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back N/A

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
