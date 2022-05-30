Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sonic Healthcare Limited
  News
  Summary
    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:01 am EDT
37.12 AUD   +1.67%
10:19aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
05/24SONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
05/23SONIC HEALTHCARE : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL
PU
Sonic Healthcare : Update - Notification of buy-back - SHL

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

5,436,990

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

98,312

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

24004196909

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

21/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

25/5/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

479,729,467

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited (ACN 078 652 276)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

8/3/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

7/3/2023

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

N/A

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
