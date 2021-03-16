Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window

Log in
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/16/2021
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 24 004 196 909

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher David Wilks

Date of last notice

25 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited are held in the name of Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd

Ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited are held in the Sonic Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("SHEST")

Date of change

9 March 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

566,515 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares

73,107 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2016, expiring 17 November 2021; exercisable at $21.62 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria

147,295 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2017, expiring 22 November 2022; exercisable at $21.64 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria

205,415 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021; exercisable at $21.69 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

26,934 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

181,147 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022; exercisable at $29.26 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

19,966 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

2,640 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 1 March 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

145,468 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023; exercisable at $34.21 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

19,211 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

Indirect

73,000 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd

21,760 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited atf SHEST

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited

Number acquired

2,640 Sonic Healthcare Limited shares from the exercise of performance rights under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan having satisfied vesting conditions.

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

566,515 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares

73,107 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2016, expiring 17 November 2021; exercisable at $21.62 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria

147,295 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2017, expiring 22 November 2022; exercisable at $21.64 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria

205,415 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021; exercisable at $21.69 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

26,934 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

181,147 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022; exercisable at $29.26 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

19,966 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

145,468 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023; exercisable at $34.21 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan

19,211 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan

Indirect

73,000 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd

24,400 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited atf SHEST

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 05:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
