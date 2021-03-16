Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window

No. of securities held after change

Direct 566,515 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares 73,107 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2016, expiring 17 November 2021; exercisable at $21.62 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria 147,295 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2017, expiring 22 November 2022; exercisable at $21.64 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria 205,415 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021; exercisable at $21.69 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan 26,934 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan 181,147 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022; exercisable at $29.26 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan 19,966 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan 145,468 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023; exercisable at $34.21 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan 19,211 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023, subject to performance criteria over period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan Indirect 73,000 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd 24,400 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited atf SHEST