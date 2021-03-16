Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
03/16/2021 | 01:36am EDT
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ABN
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 24 004 196 909
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Christopher David Wilks
Date of last notice
25 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited are held in the name of Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd
Ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited are held in the Sonic Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("SHEST")
Date of change
9 March 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
566,515 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares
73,107 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2016, expiring 17 November 2021; exercisable at $21.62 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria
147,295 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2017, expiring 22 November 2022; exercisable at $21.64 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria
205,415 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021; exercisable at $21.69 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
26,934 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
181,147 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022; exercisable at $29.26 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
19,966 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
2,640 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 1 March 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
145,468 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023; exercisable at $34.21 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
19,211 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
Indirect
73,000 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd
21,760 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited atf SHEST
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited
Number acquired
2,640 Sonic Healthcare Limited shares from the exercise of performance rights under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan having satisfied vesting conditions.
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Direct
566,515 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares
73,107 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2016, expiring 17 November 2021; exercisable at $21.62 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria
147,295 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2017, expiring 22 November 2022; exercisable at $21.64 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan having satisfied performance criteria
205,415 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021; exercisable at $21.69 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
26,934 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2018 and will vest on 21 November 2021,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
181,147 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022; exercisable at $29.26 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
19,966 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2019 and will vest on 19 November 2022,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
145,468 unlisted options over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023; exercisable at $34.21 each under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan
19,211 unlisted performance rights over ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited, issued in 2020 and will vest on 18 November 2023,subject to performance criteriaover period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023, with Nil exercise price under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Performance Rights Plan
Indirect
73,000 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by Hot Clothing Company Pty Ltd
24,400 Sonic Healthcare Limited ordinary shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited atf SHEST
