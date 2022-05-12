Sonida Senior Living Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) (Sonida or the Company) announced today that it will issue its First Quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 23, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

As previously announced, the Company hired a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, and Director of Financial Reporting, effective May 1, 2022. These recent finance and accounting personnel changes require additional time to finalize the financial statements and related disclosures contained in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an extension to file the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The call-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting May 24, 2022, through June 7, 2022. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13729622.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 76 communities are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family. For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006075/en/